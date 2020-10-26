News18 Afternoon Digest: Pompeo Arrives in India Today for 2+2 Talks & Other Top Stories

Regional Security, Defence Trade on Agenda as Pompeo Arrives in 'Leading Power' India Today for 2+2 Talks

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper have left for India for the two-plus-two dialogue between the two countries which will be held on October 27. The dialogue will entail a comprehensive discussion on bilateral issues as well as deliberations on regional and global developments, especially China's growing aggression. The visit also comes a week before the US presidential election on November 3. “Wheels up for my trip to India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia. Grateful for the opportunity to connect with our partners to promote a shared vision for a free and open #IndoPacific composed of independent, strong, and prosperous nations,” Pompeo said on Twitter. READ MORE

Return of Jungle Raj, Maoist Violence: NDA Uses 'Fear' to Woo Bihar Voters But Will it Translate to Electoral Gain?

It seems the prevailing sentiment in the Bihar assembly elections this time is fear. Efforts are on by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to rake up the issue of return of the proverbial Jungle Raj and resurrection of Maoist violence in Bihar if the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its communist allies come to power in the state. Almost all NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, have been harping on the chaotic situation that prevailed during the 15-year-long Lalu-Rabri regime and the unabated violence between different Maoist outfits and the private armies set up by the landowners to counter them. READ MORE

'Intend to Enforce Rights': Reliance Retail after Amazon Gets Favourable Ruling in Future-RIL Deal

Reliance Retail on Sunday said that it intends to enforce its rights and complete the transaction in terms of the agreement with Future Group after Amazon.com was awarded relief by a Singapore-based arbitration panel against Kishore Biyani-owned group company for its deal with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL). "RRVL has entered into the transaction for acquisition of assets and business of Future Retail Limited under proper legal advice and the rights and obligations are fully enforceable under Indian Law," the retail wing of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd said. READ MORE

'Managed to Keep Violence at Threshold in J&K, Now Past Stage of Uneasy Calm': Army Corps Commander

More than 14 months after the Narendra Modi government at the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution, Lieutenant General BS Raju, Commander of the Army’s Chinar Corps (XV Corps), said the erstwhile state is now “past the stage of uneasy calm”. “We have been able to keep the violence level at a threshold…where normal people can continue to do their job… (We) have been able to keep the terrorist numbers also under a fair amount of control,” Raju was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. READ MORE

Chennai Residents Throw Covid-19 Caution to the Wind, Throng Markets This Festive Season

As Chennai was gearing up to celebrate Ayudha Pooja celebrations on Saturday, massive crowds flocked to the many markets in Chennai’s business center near the Madras high court. With roads jam-packed with people, several individuals could be spotted without masks, and caution, too, was thrown to the winds as residents were seen flouting social distancing norms. According to a report in The Times of India, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials have issued a stern warning to people and shopowners, asking them to avoid overcrowding, but not many are paying heed to the directive. Besides this, monitoring by the corporation and police has not been stringent enough. READ MORE

Riyan Parag's Reaction to Jofra Archer's One-handed Freak Catch Against Mumbai Indians is All of Us

After going unnoticed in the IPL 2020, World Cup hero Ben Stokes broke free on Sunday night as Rajasthan Royals thrashed the mighty Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Chasing an imposing target of 196 posted by Mumbai Indians, Stokes (107*) and Sanju Samson (54*) took it upon themselves to put up a fiery show as their unbroken 152-run partnership helped the Royals register a comfortable victory with 10 deliveries to spare. READ MORE

FAU-G Teaser Released: First Look of India's Own PUBG Mobile Alternative is Here

FAU-G, the upcoming Indian mobile game based on heroics of the Indian armed forces, now has its first official cinematic teaser. Released earlier today by the game’s backer and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, the cinematic are in line with what previous reports have spoken of about the game. FAU-G, which stands for Fearless And United - Guards, was announced as PUBG Mobile, one of the world’s and India’s most popular games of all time, was banned by the Indian government. READ MORE

In Pics: Pregnant Anushka Sharma Looks Pretty in Red as She Supports Virat Kohli's RCB from Stands

Anushka Sharma is going to be a mommy in January next year. The actress made the happy announcement on social media with cricketer husband Virat Kohli in August as she flaunted her baby bump in an adorable picture. Now, with the Indian Premiere League in full swing, Anushka is in United Arab Emirates as she supports her husband's team Royal Challengers Bangalore while enjoying her maternity days. Recently snapped at the Dubai International Stadium during the RCB vs Chennai Super Kings fixture, Anushka wore a pretty red dress and flaunted her infectious smile for the cameras from the stands. READ MORE