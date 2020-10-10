News18 Afternoon Digest: Pompeo Says China Has 60,000 Troops on India Border and Other Top Stories

China Has Begun Amassing Huge Forces Against India, Warns Mike Pompeo Ahead of Delhi Meeting

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday urged closer ties with India as he warned of China's growing might on its doorstep, amid a flurry of diplomacy between the world's two largest democracies. "They absolutely need the United States to be their ally and partner in this fight," Pompeo said of his four-way meetings earlier this week in Tokyo with his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia.

From Amarinder to Harbhajan, Anger Mounts as Sikh Man’s Turban Falls Off During Clash With Cops at BJP’s Bengal March

The Mamata Banerjee-government has landed up in a major controversy as a Sikh man’s turban fell off during a slugfest with the West Bengal police following crackdown on the BJP’s “Nabanna Chalo” protests in Howrah. On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed shock at the "humiliating treatment" and urged his Bengal counterpart to take strict action against the cops for hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

India Count Nears 70 Lakh With 73,200 New Cases, 926 Deaths in 24 Hours

India’s Covid-19 tally neared 70 lakh on Saturday morning with 73,272 new cases and 926 deaths recorded in last 24 hours. The number of active cases stood at 8,83,185, while the death toll reached 1,07,416, according to health ministry data.

Ex-Ranji Trophy Player Suresh Kumar Found Dead by Suicide, Police Investigation Launched

A former Ranji trophy player, M Suresh Kumar was found dead in his house on Friday night, police said. Police said Kumar (47) was found hanging in his bedroom at his residence. "It was his son who found the cricketer hanging in his bedroom and informed us around 7.15 PM. Prima facie it is a suicide, but we are looking further into the matter," police said.

'Everybody Shouldn't Get to Vote, Dictatorship Right Way': Vijay Deverakonda Courts Controversy

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is best known for his film Arjun Reddy, has said that the entire people of the country should not be allowed to vote. The actor made the controversial statement in an interview with Film Companion. Vijay added that he'd like to be a dictator if at all he plans to enter politics. The actor's response was to a question about his possible entry in politics in the future like other South film stars.

US Presidential Debate Scheduled for October 15 Officially Cancelled After Trump Balked

The planned Oct. 15 debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden was officially canceled on Friday a day after Trump rejected a decision by the nonpartisan commission organizing it to change its format to a virtual event to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree on Ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh; Big Diplomatic Coup for Mediator Russia

With Russia's mediation, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting at noon Saturday following two weeks of heavy fighting that marked the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist region in a quarter-century.