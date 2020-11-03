News18 Afternoon Digest: Pre-Election Surveys Predict Joe Biden Will be Next US President and Other Top Stories

If Pre-election Surveys Prove Correct, Joe Biden Will be the Next American President

If we go by the pre-election polls that track the preference of registered voters, it seems Democrat nominee Joe Biden has an edge over current US president Donald Trump in the 2020 US presidential election. According to the latest poll of polls, Biden is 10 percentage points ahead of Donald Trump in national polling average. The national polling average of Joe Biden is at 52 per cent, while Donald Trump looks way behind at 42 per cent. If the polls are right, Joe Biden could post the most decisive victory in a presidential election in 3 1/2 decades, surpassing Bill Clinton’s win in 1996. READ MORE

When Polls Close & What to Watch For: Everything You Need to Know About US Election 2020

The first polls in US will close at 6 pm Eastern time (4.30 am IST, November 4) in parts of Indiana and Kentucky. Then there will be a steady stream of poll closings, every hour and sometimes every 30 minutes, until the last polls in Alaska shut down at 1 am Eastern time Wednesday (11.30 am IST). In a normal year, results would start flowing in pretty quickly, and we might have a good picture within hours of which candidate was poised to reach 270 electoral votes. But this is not a normal year. So here’s what you can expect from the US election. READ MORE

3 Killed in 'Repulsive' Terror Attack in Vienna, EU Chief Condemns 'Cowardly' Shootings

Three people, including one attacker, were killed in central Vienna on Monday evening in what Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described as a "repulsive terror attack". Vienna police said in a Twitter post there had been "six different shooting locations" with "one deceased person" and "several injured", as well as "one suspect shot and killed by police officers". Later, Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig told public broadcaster ORF, "After this terrible crime... a second woman has died of her injuries." READ MORE

Bihar Has Decided for NDA Again, Says Modi as 94 Seats Up For Polls Round 2 of Voting Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his fourth visit to Bihar in the last few weeks, on Tuesday said the state will re-elect the NDA again, as he asserted that democracy will win and nepotism will win. His remarks came amid the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections, the biggest since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Voting is on in 94 of Bihar's 243 seats today, and feature some of BJP’s strongholds in north Bihar. READ MORE

Former Bowler Accuses Pak PM Imran Khan of Being a 'Drug Addict', Says Saw Him Consume Cocaine

In a massive statement made about Pakistan PM Imran Khan, former bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz has claimed that he has seen Khan consume drugs in 1987. Nawaz went to disclose the details also, and said he has seen Khan consume Cocaine as well. The duo were Pakistan's premier fast bowlers during the late 1970's and 1980's. A Pakistani video that has gone viral on the internet also shows Sarfaraz talk about, how he is not the lone witness to Khan's drug use. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan Gets Grandest Birthday Wish at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, See Pics

One of the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa was lit up in celebration of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 55 on Monday. In the grandest birthday wish, the Dubai skyscraper displayed a happy birthday message along with the stills of the actor from his films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Don and RaOne among others. Delighted with the gesture, the actor took to his social media accounts to share a thank you note. READ MORE