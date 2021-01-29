News18 Afternoon Digest: President Kovind Says Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Focus on Farm Sector; Almost 5,000 Doses of Covid Vaccine Wasted in 5 States and Other Stories

Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Focus on Farm Sector, Insult of Flag & Violence on Jan 26 Unfortunate, Says President Kovind in Joint Address

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the annual Economic Survey in Parliament today, with researchers and those who track the Indian economy keenly watching out for growth projections for 2021-22. The annual Economic Survey is usually presented a day before the presentation of the annual budget. It serves as the official report of the economy. This year, Finance Minister will table it in Parliament on January 29, Friday — two days before she presents the Union Budget for 2021-22 on February 1. READ MORE

Union Budget 2021 to be Continuation of 4-5 Mini Budgets Presented by FM Sitharaman in 2020, Says PM Modi

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented four-five mini budgets in 2020 and the Union Budget will be seen as a continuation of those, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday ahead of the start of the Budget Session. “Today commences the first session of this decade. This decade is very important for the bright future of India. A golden opportunity has come before the nation to fulfill the dreams seen by the freedom fighters,” PM Modi said. READ MORE

Delhi Borders Shut, Farmers' Mahapanchayat at 11am; Khalistani Twitter Accounts on Police Radar

Three days after the events of Republic Day saw the farmers' tractor rally against Centre's farm laws turn violent, tensions are still brewing high in Delhi. As numbers have dwindled at protest sites across borders adjoining Delhi, the Ghaziabad and Uttar Pradesh government have asked farmers to vacate the areas. While the Ghaziabad administration has given an ultimatum to protesting farmers to vacate UP Gate by Thursday midnight, failing which they would be removed, the UP government has ordered all its DMs and SSPs to ensure the end of all farmers’ protests in the state. READ MORE

Almost 5,000 Doses of Covid Vaccine Wasted in 5 States As People Didn't Turn Up: Report

Almost 5,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been wasted in five states, since the drive began on January 16, with Tripura topping the list at 11%. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the wastage have largely been due to vaccinators not finding enough recipients after opening vials, which need to be used up within four hours. READ MORE

Sad, Alarming to Make Actors Responsible for Fictional Characters: B-Town on SC's 'Tandav' Decision

The Supreme Court's refusal to grant interim protection to Team Tandav and its observation that actors cannot play roles hurting the religious sentiments of others has led to consternation in the industry with many insiders worried about the road ahead for India's soft power. A day after the apex court ruling on the starry political saga from Amazon Prime Video from which several scenes have already been cut, most Bollywood biggies were silent. READ MORE

India-England is No Ashes But Political History Makes for Fascinating Backdrop to Upcoming Series

India’s back-to-the-wall, heroic performances in the series against Australia brought a country otherwise polarized on several issues together as one. Some weeks have passed since the memorable Test win in Brisbane, yet a sense of euphoria lingers. One can see the immediate influence of the triumph Down Under in the volume, tenor and thrust of the advertising in mainstream and social media of course, but also in conversations cutting across all segments of age, societal denomination and income. Cricket has been the dominant theme. READ MORE