Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM Modi Not to Share Stage with Minister Ajay Mishra; ‘Will Be Insult to Families of 700 Farmers’

All India Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday brought up the Lakhimpur violence issue in a press conference and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to share stage with Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni. Gandhi asked to shunt him instead as an act of ensuring justice to families of deceased farmers. The Congress leader has written a letter to PM Modi in this regard as Modi is in Lucknow today and tomorrow to attend the All India DGP press conference. READ MORE.

India to Double Number of Airports to Over 200: Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Friday said the Central government plans to double the number of airports in the country to more than 200 by the year 2023-24. Addressing a conference of the ministers of civil aviation from states and UTs, he said the Centre plans to set up at least one heliport in each district in collaboration with states and UTs. On the issue of seaplanes, the minister said that the states should provide capital support for this initiative. READ MORE.

Harshal Patel Recalls Valuable Advice From AB de Villiers Which Will Stay With Him Throughout Career

Harshal Patel produced a stellar performance with the ball on his international debut to guide India to a 7-wicket win over New Zealand. The hosts also take the unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. On his debut, Harshal proved that how he can be a vital cog in India’s bowling unit for the next T20 World Cup in Australia. READ MORE.

Sabarimala Prohibits Pilgrimage on November 20 Due To Heavy Rains; District Officials to Hold Review Meeting

The administration in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district issued an order on Friday, prohibiting Saturday’s pilgrimage to the famous Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala in the wake of continuous rainfall and the rising water levels in major rivers, including Pamba. “In the wake of the continuous rainfall received in Pathanamthitta district, rising water levels in Pamba river and owing to the red alert status in both Kakki-Anathode reservoir (gates open) and Pamba dam, in order to ensure safety of pilgrims, it is hereby declared that the pilgrimage to Pamba and Sabarimala tomorrow (20-11-2021) is prohibited,” the order issued by District Collector Divya S Iyer said. READ MORE.

Dutch Police Fire Warning Shots as Covid-19 Riots Hit Rotterdam; 7 Injured, Including Cops

Dutch police fired warning shots, injuring several people, after rioters against a partial Covid lockdown torched a police car and hurled stones in Rotterdam on Friday. Chaos broke out after a protest in the port city against the coronavirus restrictions and government plans to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues. READ MORE.

Preity Zinta Set for Bollywood Comeback After Becoming Mother: Report

Preity Zinta is making a comeback in Bollywood with filmmaker Danish Renzu’s untitled film, which is set in Kashmir. Reportedly, Preity will play a courageous Kashmiri mother. Although there is no official confirmation on the film just yet, but work on it has already begun.

ETimes quoted a source privy to details saying, “The shooting of the film will take place during the first quarter of 2022, but pre-production of the film has already begun and additional casting is also underway. Preity is open to taking up more projects. In fact, she already has 2-3 films in the pipeline and is looking forward to sign more projects." READ MORE.

Air Pollution Updates: Delhi AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’ for 7th Day; Govt Orders Colour-coded Fuel Stickers

The air quality in Delhi remained in the “very poor” category for the seventh consecutive day on Saturday as the overall AQI stood at 355.

The Transport department of the Delhi government has meanwhile asked motorists to get colour-coded fuel stickers for their vehicles in a bid to curb alarming levels of pollution. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) released the air quality index early on Saturday morning. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. READ MORE.

