News18 Afternoon Digest: Protein Powders, Steroids, Hyper-gymming Enter Conversation after TV Actor's Death & Other Stories

In this afternoon’s top news we’re looking at the conversation around exercise mishaps and protein powders in the aftermath of a popular Hindi TV actor’s death, Rahul Gandhi’s detour to Gujarat for campaigning, and missile strikes in Poland.

Delhi-Mehrauli Murder: Aaftab Looked Confident, Remorseless During Questioning, Say Maharashtra Police

Call centre employee Shraddha Walkar’s live-in-partner Aaftab Poonawala, accused of brutally murdering her in Delhi, had appeared confident with no trace of remorse on his face when Manikpur police in Maharashtra called him for questioning earlier this month, an official said. READ MORE

‘Exercise’ Caution: Protein Powders, Steroids, Hyper-gymming Enter Conversation after TV Actor’s Death

Stay away from protein powders, steroids and hyper-gymming if you call yourself a fitness freak. In fact, doctors advise that one should never work out “too much and too quickly”. Last week a TV actor – Siddhaanth Surryavanshi – died during a routine workout. While the cause of Surryavanshi’s death was a heart attack after a gym session, the deaths of several actors including standup comic Raju Srivastav and television star Sidharth Shukla have once again spurred the conversations around gym workouts and heart attacks. READ MORE

Rahul Gandhi to Give Gujarat Campaign A Go: Here’s What Paved The Way for This Bharat Jodo Yatra Detour

When the Congress released its list of star campaigners for the Gujarat polls to be held on December 1 and 5, Rahul Gandhi’s name figured in it. Nothing new, as his name was also included in the star campaigners’ list for Himachal Pradesh. READ MORE

World War III After Missile Strike in Poland? What Action NATO Can Take ‘Against Russia’ | Explained

US President Joe Biden and leaders of key allies held “emergency" talks Wednesday after a missile hit Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, the White House said. While Poland had said that the missile that killed two was Russian-made, Biden said it was “unlikely” it was fired from Russia. READ MORE

London Dreams: For 18 to 30-Year-Olds, PM Modi & Sunak’s Gift with ‘Easy Education & Job in UK’ | Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Kingdom’s PM Rishi Sunak will meet for the second time on Wednesday, on the sidelines of G-20 summit in Indonesia. The two leaders will launch new UK-India Young Professionals Scheme. According to the programme, Britain will offer 3,000 places annually to 18–30 year-old degree educated Indian nationals to come to the UK, and work for up to two years. The scheme will be reciprocal. READ MORE

Twitter Contractors Are Finding Out They Were Fired After Reading Other People’s Tweets

Elon Musk’s mass layoffs have added new casualties: reportedly, 4,000-5,000 contractual workers have now been fired. Many of them have claimed on Twitter that they received no official intimation upon being fired. Some even learnt it after reading other people’s tweets. Casey Newton, who hosts a New York Times podcast, tweeted on November 13, “Getting word that a large number of number of Twitter contractors were just laid off this afternoon with no notice, both in the US and abroad. Functions affected appear to include content moderation, real estate, and marketing, among others." READ MORE

IPL Auction: Full List of Players Released, Retained And Remaining Purse of The 10 Teams

So after a fresh round of retained/released players announced by the 10 IPL franchises ahead of the mini auction next month, here’s a look at how the teams stack up and their remaining purse. Chennai Super Kings Retained: Retained: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Chowdhary, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki. READ MORE

