News18 Afternoon Digest: Protest at Chandigarh University Over Leaked Video of Girls Hostel Bathroom & Other Stories

Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Day 11; In-Fighting in K’taka Over ‘Party Ticket’ Even Before Congress Campaign Reaches State

The Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi entered its 11th day from Kerala’s Haripad with hundreds of party workers and leaders accompanying joining in. The yatra that is scheduled to reach neighbouring Karnataka later this month has already stirred a row in the state that is going to polls soon. KPCC president DK Shivakumar, without taking names, said – “leaders who don’t work hard will not be given tickets for next assembly elections.” READ MORE

WATCH | Cheetahs Travel in Economy Inside Crates in Special Boeing Aircraft from Namibia

Eight cheetahs arrived in the country from Namibia by a special flight on Saturday morning and were released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. A modified Boeing 747 was deployed to fly the felines from Namibia to Gwalior. The aircraft was modified to allow cages to be secured in the main cabin but allow vets to have full access to the cats during the flight. It was painted with the image of a tiger. READ MORE

Protest at Chandigarh University Over Leaked Video of Girls Hostel Bathroom Shot by Student; AAP Promises Justice, BJP Steps in

A massive protest broke out at Chandigarh University in Punjab’s Mohali on Saturday evening over a leaked video of the girl’s hostel bathroom that was allegedly shot by a female student at the varsity. While some reports said that multiple videos of other girl students using the hostel bathroom in the university were shot and leaked, police officials later said there is only one video of the accused herself, adding that she has not recorded any other video of anyone else. READ MORE

‘Ma Will Make Us Happy’: Through Rain & Sun, Kumortuli’s Idol-makers are Reigniting the Pujo Fervour

It is now the the busiest part of Kolkata, with work on 24×7. Two weeks from now Durga Puja will start, and Kumortuli is now bustling to prepare for Bengal’s biggest festival. Located in the Northern part of Kolkata, Kumortuli is where potters make the idols of the Hindu Goddess Durga. It is said that during the British era, areas in Calcutta were occupied according to profession, and as potters stayed to make idols here, it came to be known as Kumortuli. READ MORE

Influenza Cases on the Rise: Classes 1-8 in Puducherry Shut till Sep 25

The Union Territory of Puducherry has suspended classes for students from standards 1 to 8 till September 25, after a hike in the number of influenza cases in the territory. The closure was initiated after the state Health Department gave a recommendation to this effect and the decision was made by Chief Minister, N. Rangasamy, and Minister for Education, A. Namassivayam. READ MORE

Cinemas, Schools, Supermarkets & More: Everything That Will Be Shut in UK to Mark Queen’s Funeral

Less than 24 hours left for the Queen’s State Funeral and UK will come to a near standstill to pay their last respects to their beloved Queen. From Cinemas to shops, those in the UK are in for a Monday like none other. Thousands are expected to lineup and pay their respects to the Queen’s coffin who will be lying-in-state until early Monday morning, when the queen’s coffin will be borne to nearby Westminster Abbey for a state funeral, the finale of 10 days of national mourning for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. READ MORE

