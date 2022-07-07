News18 Afternoon Digest: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Ties Knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur in Anand Karaj Ceremony & Other Stories

‘From Where I Come, Kaali Is…’: Leena Manimekalai Speaks Out Against Film Row, Says She ‘Isn’t Safe’

Amid FIRs registered against Canada-based film-maker Leena Manimekalai for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with her depiction of the Hindu Goddess Kali in her documentary film, the director said ‘she did not feel safe anywhere in the world’. READ MORE

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Ties Knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur in Anand Karaj Ceremony

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will get married at a private ceremony here on Thursday. Mann (48), will be tying the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who belongs to Pehowa in Haryana’s Kurukshetra. SEE PHOTOS

India Curbs Export of Wheat Flour; Maida, Semolina Also Included in List

After a ban on wheat exports, the central government has now curbed exports of wheat flour and other related products and said their exports will be subject to the recommendation of the inter-ministerial committee (IMC) on export of wheat, according to a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). The arrangement will come into force from July 12. READ MORE

In Talks With Chinese Counterpart, EAM Jaishankar Discusses Early Resolution of Outstanding Issues at LAC

During his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bali on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called for an early resolution of all the outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. The two Ministers met on the sidelines of the two-day G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) currently underway in Bali. READ MORE

Mumbai Rains to Sydney Flood: Places Where Monsoon Mayhem Has Killed Dozens, Displaced More

The monsoon rains have wreaked havoc not just in Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh, but also across several countries such as Australia, where heavy rain that pummelled Sydney over the last five days eased on Thursday. At least 77 people died in rain-related incidents across Pakistan during the past three weeks, whereas in Malaysia flash floods have killed several. READ MORE

No Biggie: Tipsy Guest Continues Dancing After Accidentally Starting Fire at Wedding

Firecrackers are a common part of wedding celebrations around the globe. Sometimes playing with fireworks can lead to accidents. Like in the case of this viral video where a drunk guest accidentally started a fire at a wedding. The video shows the bearded man, dressed in a suit, dancing joyfully as the 1992 hit ‘I’m Too Sexy’ by Right Said Fred plays in the background. READ MORE

