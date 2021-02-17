News18 Afternoon Digest: Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021 Today, BMC Keeping Watch on Mumbai COVID Cases & Other Top Stories

Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021: Congress Wins Several Wards, SAD and Independents Next as BJP Tries to Catch Up Amid Farmers' Protest

The results of elections in 2,302 wards of eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal council-nagar panchayats in Punjab will be declared today (Wednesday), even as repolling was ordered in two polling booths of SAS Nagar and three polling booths of municipal councils of Patran and Samana in Patiala. The polls are being seen as an acid test for all the four main political parties, namely, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Coronavirus: Watching Mumbai Cases for 10 Days, Won't Hesitate in Taking Strong Measure, Says BMC Officer

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is keeping a close watch on the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai. The corporation warned that if cases continue to rise, the financial capital may see "strict curbs" within 10 days. "If the cases continue to rise and people ignore Covid norms and regulations, then BMC will not hesitate in taking a strong measure within the next 10 days," said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC.

After Being Removed as Puducherry Lt Guv, Kiran Bedi Stumbles Upon 'Morning Message' in Her Diary

Hours after being removed as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi on Wednesday morning said that she found a message on the cover of her diary that told her to have a "kind heart, fierce mind and brave spirit". Bedi on Wednesday said whatever work done was a sacred duty fulfilling her constitutional and moral responsibilities. A day after she was removed as the Lt Governor of the Union Territory, the former IPS officer thanked the Centre for a life time experience in serving Puducherry.

MP Bus Accident: Two More Bodies Recovered as Rescue Ops Resume; Toll Rises to 49

The death toll in the bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district has gone up to 49 with the recovery of two more bodies on Wednesday morning, police said. On Tuesday, bodies of 47 people, including 20 women and two children, were recovered after the packed private bus skidded off the road and plunged into a water-filled canal in Sidhi.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Continue To Surge for 8th Consecutive Day, Increase in Delhi By 25 Paise Each

The petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday were hiked for the eighth time in the last ten days as a rally in international oil prices took retail rates in India to new highs. The petrol and diesel prices were increased by 25 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. As a result, the hike took the petrol price in Delhi stood at ₹89.54 per litre. Subsequently, the diesel rate climbed to ₹79.95 a litre in the city.

Virat Kohli's Comical Expression During Chennai Test Against England is Meme Gold

Team India on Tuesday returned to winning ways as they clobbered England by 317 runs in the second Test in Chennai to level the four-match series 1-1. Ravichandran Ashwin was adjudged Player of the Match for his stunning display with both bat and the ball. England's 134 in the first innings laid down the foundation for the hosts to go for the kill. The guests did not fare much better in the second innings either getting bowled for a paltry 164 handing India a massive 317-run series-levelling victory.