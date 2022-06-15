News18 Afternoon Digest: Rahul Gandhi Arrives at ED Office for Day 3 of Questioning & Other Top Stories

Slight Surge in Daily Covid-19 Tally as India Sees 8,822 New Cases, 15 Deaths

With 8,822 fresh coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,32,45,517 on Wednesday, while the count of active cases increased to 53,637, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,24,792 with 15 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated. READ MORE

Weather Updates: Red Alert in Assam, Institutes Shut; Relief for Delhi as Thundershowers, Light Rains Likely

While rainfall brought necessary relief from the sweltering heat in Western India’s Rajasthan and Gujarat region, it has brought Assam to a standstill as the Northeastern state witnessed floods and landslides that killed at least four people. READ MORE

Rahul Gandhi ED Appearance: RaGa Arrives at ED Office, Cong Warns ‘Move Will Cost BJP’; Amid Floods, Party Protests in Assam

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over 11 hours by the Enforcement Directorate for the second consecutive day in the National Herald money-laundering probe and was again summoned on Wednesday, even as the opposition party continued its protests and sparred with the BJP, accusing it of conspiring to defame the Gandhi family through the ”false” case. READ MORE

Presidential Poll: Mahatma Gandhi’s Grandson to be Oppn Pick, Say Reports as Mamata Preps for Big Meet

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi for the crucial meeting of non-BJP parties she has called in a bid to forge a consensus for fielding a joint candidate against the NDA in the presidential election which is slated to take place on July 18. READ MORE

As per reports, Opposition has now suggested the name of Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, for the upcoming presidential poll after Sharad Pawar turned down the offer. READ MORE

Siddhanth Kapoor Poses With Mysterious Woman in 1st Instagram Post After Getting Bail in Drugs Case

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor, who was granted bail late on Monday following his arrest in a drugs case, has shared a selfie with a mysterious woman on his Instagram Stories. This is Siddhanth’s first social media post since he was released on bail after he was arrested for alleged consumption of drugs in Bengaluru. READ MORE

India, Russian Central Banks To Meet This Week To Discuss Bilateral Payment System

Indian and Russian central banks are working on a system to resolve bilateral payment issues and ensure a smooth trade flow between the two countries. For this, officials of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Bank of Russia will meet this week. They will also discuss payment solutions such as Loro or Nostro accounts, according to an ET report quoting sources. READ MORE

Putin-critic Navalny Transferred To Harsh Prison In Unknown Location

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a strict-regime penal colony, his allies said on Tuesday, expressing concern about his safety. Navalny had been serving two-and-a-half years in a prison around 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Moscow for violating parole on old fraud charges in what his allies say is punishment for challenging the Kremlin. READ MORE

