News18 Afternoon Digest: Railways Reduces Platform Ticket Prices by Rs 40 at These Mumbai Stations & Other Stories

2013 Shakti Mills Gangrape Case: 3 Accused Get Life Imprisonment as Bombay HC Sets Aside Death Penalty

The Bombay High Court on Thursday set aside the death penalty awarded to three accused in the 2013 Shakti Mills gangrape case and sent them to life imprisonment, over seven years after a trial court in Mumbai sentenced the men — including an 18-year-old — to death by hanging. READ MORE

‘Fog Chal Raha Hai’: Cricket Fans Use Hilarious Memes to Describe ‘Hazy’ Kanpur Test

After completing a season of IPL, T20 World Cup, and registering a clean sweep of 3-0 against New Zealand in the recently concluded T20I series, Team India entered the Test mode on Thursday as they took on the World Test Champions led by Kane Williamson in the two-match series. With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli resting, India’s stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and put the Black Caps to deliver first. More the cricket, more the fun for cricket fans, right? Not exactly. READ MORE

Noida International Airport: From Capacity to Cost to Convenience, Jewar Airport in Numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar in line with his government’s vision to “boost connectivity” and create a “future-ready aviation sector”. With the Noida airport, set to be completed by 2024, Uttar Pradesh is poised to become the only state in India to have five international airports. READ MORE

Indian Railways Reduces Platform Ticket Prices by Rs 40 at These Mumbai Stations

The Central Railway has reduced the prices of platform tickets at major stations in Maharashtra. An order has been passed to reduce the prices of platform tickets at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Thane, Kalyan and Panvel stations. The decision was made after relaxations in restrictions imposed due to Covid-19. Earlier, the price was fixed at Rs 50. The price has been reduced to Rs 10 now. READ MORE

Electric Vehicle Cost and Petrol Vehicle Price will be Same in Two Years: Nitin Gadkari

Even while the Centre and state governments continue to encourage vehicle owners to use electric cars, the EV market in India remains a very minor fraction of the country’s overall motor vehicle industry. One of the primary reasons for this is the high cost of EVs, particularly electric cars. Now, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that India is only one EV revolution away from turning things around and lowering the cost of electric vehicles to the same level as petrol and diesel vehicles. READ MORE

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa Blames Previous Govt for Easter Sunday Bombings

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has blamed the previous government for destroying national security and failing to prevent the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks in which over 270 people, including 11 Indians, were killed. Nine suicide bombers, belonging to local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS, carried out coordinated blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday in 2019, killing over 270 people and injuring over 500. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.