News18 Afternoon Digest: Rain, Gusty Winds Hit Odisha Coast as Landfall Process Begins, WhatsApp Approaches Delhi HC, Says New Media Rules Can Violate User Privacy

Rain, Gusty Winds Hit Odisha Coast as Landfall Process Begins, Bengal on High Alert

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas was centred over Northwest Bay of Bengal, 40 km East of Dhamra in Odisha on Wednesday morning, IMD said in a statement. It is likely to move North-Northwestwards and cross North Odisha and West Bengal coasts to the North of Dhamra and South of Balasore during noon on Wednesday.

‘Can Produce 2 Billion Doses a Year of Most Covid Vaccines’: Pharma Giant Wockhardt to Centre Amid Shortage

Wockhardt, an Indian pharmaceutical company, told the Centre that it can produce a whopping number of two billion doses a year of most Covid-19 vaccines, beginning with a capacity of 500 million doses by February 2022. In a formal submission to the Centre earlier this month, Mumbai-based Wockhardt has sought help to identify potential partners in the country whose vaccines it could produce.

WhatsApp Approaches Delhi High Court; Says New Media Rules Can Violate User Privacy

WhatsApp has filed a legal complaint in Delhi against the government seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday that experts say would compel the California-based Facebook unit to break privacy protections. The lawsuit, described to Reuters by people familiar with it, asks the Delhi HC to declare that one of the new rules is a violation of privacy rights, since it requires companies to identify the "first originator of information."

Most Neutral Evidence’ Destroyed, Woman ‘Neither Traumatised Nor Terrorised’: Court in Tarun Tejpal Case

In the Tarun Tejpal case, the additional sessions court in its judgment held that Goa police destroyed "clear proof of evidence" by not producing the CCTV footage of the first floor of the five-star hotel in which the Tehelka founder-editor allegedly raped a woman, even though the investigation officer "viewed" the footage.

Facebook, WhatsApp And Twitter Are Not Getting Banned Anytime Soon: This Is What The Rules Indicate

The new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, also known as the new IT Rules 2021, come into effect from today. This is after a three-month window was given to large social media networks in India to comply with these guidelines. The new rules clearly define large social media platforms as those having more than 50 lakh registered users, which means Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the made in India Koo app, all get categorized as large social media platforms.

Salman Khan Files Defamation Complaint Against Actor KRK for His ‘Radhe’ Review

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has filed a defamation complaint in a Mumbai court against actor Kamaal R Khan over the latter's review of the just released Hindi film 'Radhe'. A legal notice in regards to the complaint was sent to Kamaal Khan by the legal team of the superstar, who has played the lead role in the film, 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.

