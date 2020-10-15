News18 Afternoon Digest: Rain Wreaks Havoc in 4 States, NIA Alleges Dawood Link in Kerala Gold Case and Other Top Stories

31 Dead as Heavy Rains Lash Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra and Maharashtra

As many as 25 deaths in rain-related incidents have been reported in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and heavy downpour wreaked havoc in Karnataka as a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast in Kakinada, leaving behind a trail of destruction in the southern states. Six more people, including four members of a family, were killed in a wall collapse triggered by heavy rains in Pandharpur town of Maharashtra's Solapur district.

Dawood Ibrahim, D Company Have Links to Kerala Gold Smuggling Case, Says NIA

India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his D Company may have links to the Kerala gold smuggling case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) told a special court in Kochi. The agency said that the accused have visited Tanzania several times, where the underworld don has an extensive network. "During the custodial interrogation of Ramees (A-5), he revealed that he had attempted to start diamond business in Tanzania. He had tried to obtain gold mining license in Tanzania. The accused also stated that he bought gold from Tanzania and sold them in UAE," the NIA said.

'Cong Not Protectors of Bengaluru's Citizens': HD Kumaraswamy Attacks Former Ally Ahead of Bypolls

Days before the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly bypoll, JD(S) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy launched an attack at his party's former ally Congress over the violence that broke out in DG Halli and KJ Halli areas of Bengaluru in August. Kumaraswamy, who was accompanying the JD(S) candidate V Krishnamurthy as he was filing his nomination, said the Congress is no longer "safe" for Bengaluru or its residents.

China's Xi Jinping Tells Troops to Focus on 'Preparing for War'

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on troops to "put all (their) minds and energy on preparing for war" in a visit to a military base in the southern province of Guangdong, according to state news agency Xinhua. During an inspection of the People's Liberation Army Marine Corps, Xinhua said Xi told the soldiers to "maintain a state of high alert" and called on them to be "absolutely loyal, absolutely pure, and absolutely reliable". The military visit comes amid China's soaring tensions with India in the Ladakh region, and with the United States over Taiwan and the coronavirus pandemic.

Tamil Nadu, 20 Other States to Borrow Additional Rs 78,452 Crore to Meet Revenue Shortfall

A day after granting permission to 20 states for mobilising Rs 68,825 crore, the government on Wednesday allowed Tamil Nadu to raise an additional Rs 9,627 crore through open market borrowings to bridge the revenue shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. These 21 states will cumulatively borrow an additional amount of Rs 78,452 crore. The decision comes days after the GST Council failed to reach a consensus on the stalemate over the Centre's proposal of states borrowing against future GST collections to make up for the shortfall.

Indians Googled Jofra Archer's Home Country After He Broke into Bihu Dance With Riyan Parag

It's not every day that you see an Englishman break into Assamese folk dance Bihu on a cricket field. So when Rajasthan Royals' spearhead Jofra Archer did, Indians, especially those from the North-East, were pleasantly surprised. "Where is Archer from?" "What is Archer's native country?"-- were the top related queries on the search engine Google from India.

Veteran Actress Seema Deo Suffering from Alzheimer's Disease, Son Says 'Pray for Her Well Being'

Veteran actor Seema Deo, who has worked extensively across Hindi and Marathi films, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, her actor-son Ajinkkya Deo has said. In a career of over fifty years, the 78-year-old actor has worked in acclaimed Marathi films like Jagachya Pathivar (1960) and Vardakshina (1962). Seema Deo has also featured in several popular Hindi films like Saraswatichandra (1968), Anand and Dream Girl (1977), along with her actor-director husband Ramesh Deo. "My mother shrimati Seema Deo, doyen of Marathi film industry, is suffering from Alzheimer's. We, the entire Deo family, have been praying for her well being, wish whole of Maharashtra who loved her so much also pray for her well being," Ajinkkya tweeted.