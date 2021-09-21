News18 Afternoon Digest: Raj Kundra Released from Mumbai Jail; Dilip Ghosh Admits Mistakes During Bengal Polls and Other Stories

Raj Kundra Released from Mumbai Jail After Bail in Pornographic Films Case

Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, on Tuesday walked out of a Mumbai jail, a day after he was granted bail by a magistrate court in a pornographic films case in which he was arrested two months ago. The 46-year-old businessman was released from the Arthur Road jail shortly after 11.30 pm. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale on Monday allowed Kundra’s bail application on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000. Kundra’s associate and co-accused Ryan Thorpe, who was arrested along with him on July 19, was also granted bail by the court in the case pertaining to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. READ MORE

48 Hrs & Counting: Mobile & Internet Connectivity Hit, Reinforcements Sent as Army Battles Uri Infiltration Bid

The army operation to eliminate an infiltration bid in Uri and neighbouring Line of Control (LoC) areas in Jammu and Kashmir has entered 48 hours, but no contact could be established after a brief skirmish on Sunday. Mobile, landlines and internet connectivity has been taken down since Monday afternoon. A massive operation is underway in Uri and dozens of its villages along the LoC after a group of militants infiltrated into the area in the night intervening on Saturday and Sunday. There has been no contact even as more areas were brought under the operation till Tuesday morning. A brief exchange of firing had taken place on Sunday when the group of infiltrators were sneaking in. An army jawan had received a minor injury. READ MORE

Paralympics Bronze Medallist Sharad Kumar Says ‘Feeling Bettter’ After Being Admitted to AIIMS for Chest Congestion

Paralympics bronze-medallist high jumper Sharad Kumar has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after experiencing chest congestion but he is “feeling better" now. Kumar, who won a bronze in the T-42 high jump event in the Tokyo Paralympics on August 31, is awaiting his test reports after he was admitted to the prestigious medical facility four days back. “I have been here for four days after feeling chest congestion. I am feeling better now," Kumar told PTI. “Everyday, there is a test and the doctors are going to tell (what is future course of action) in a day or two," he added. READ MORE

Down But Not Out: Shunted, Dilip Ghosh Admits Mistakes During Polls, Says BJP Will Change Strategy

Even as Dilip Ghosh was made the national vice president of the BJP, he has been facing a volley of questions about his sudden role change since Monday night. He was dropped as BJP’s West Bengal chief and moved to a national role. This has raised questions and he was even hounded by the media for coming to his morning walk a little later than usual. “It’s raining heavily, so I am a little late. This is my personal life," Ghosh responded to questions about why he was late. To reporters’ questions on his removal, Ghosh answered with a straight bat saying, “As an MP, I will work as a common worker of the party. People who have made me vice president will decide what my responsibilities will be. Till now I was President I have travelled entire Bengal." READ MORE

Remo D’Souza Posts ‘Before and After’ Photos of Wife Lizelle’s Weight Loss Journey, Says ‘You Inspire Me’

Choreographer-director Remo D’Souza has shared pictures of his wife Lizelle Remo D’Souza’s dramatic physical transformation and said that he is proud of her “impossible” achievement. Remo shared a collage of pictures of his wife Lizelle and also talked about her weight loss journey. Remo D’Souza shared the collage on Instagram and wrote in a post on Sunday, “It takes a lot of hard work to get there, but the biggest battle is with yourself and I have seen @lizelleremodsouza fighting that battle and achieving what was impossible I always use to say it’s your MIND, you have to make strong and Liz you DiD it so proud of you, you are stronger than me, you inspire me. love you #weightlossjourney #healthylifestyle #healthyfood #nooffdays #fitnessmotivation @_praveen_nair #motivation." READ MORE

40 Students in Himachal Boarding School Test Positive, More Samples Taken

At least 40 students of a boarding school in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district have tested positive for Covid-19. Three staff members have also contracted the virus, and now Dr Vijay Memorial Senior Secondary Boarding School in Dharampur town has been converted into a containment zone. While the students don’t frequent outside the school, the staff goes to the market and other places. There are currently 130 students in the boarding school from Classes 9-12. Schools and other educational institutions have been gradually resuming physical classes across the country. READ MORE

New Zealand Women’s Cricketer Security Beefed Up After Threatening Email

New Zealand Cricket on Tuesday boosted security around the women’s national team currently touring Britain as a precaution after a threatening email was received by English officials.NZC, which last week abruptly abandoned the Black Caps’ tour of Pakistan over security fears for the men’s team, said the latest threat was ultimately deemed “not credible". But it said the communication received by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) prompted increased security around the White Ferns women’s team, which is due to play England in Leicester on Tuesday. READ MORE

