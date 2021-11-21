News18 Afternoon Digest: Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle, WhatsApp's New Way to 'Disturb' You With Notifications & Other Top Stories

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates: No Groupism Within Cong, Everyone Consulted on Decisions, Says Pilot Ahead of Oath-Taking

Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot, in a press conference ahead of the cabinet reshuffle today, said the steps the Congress leadership had taken had sent a good message across the state. He said there was no groupism within the Congress, and everyone had been consulted on decisions, adding that an increased Dalit representation in the state was a step in the right direction.

WhatsApp Just Found a New Way to ‘Disturb’ You With Notifications

WhatsApp may get more annoying for some as the platform is reportedly working on a new type of notification. So, what’s the plan? Whenever someone reacts to any of your messages, you will get a notification for it. Thankfully, you will be given the choice to disable it.

‘A Lot of Injustice For it Being Dragged Out Again’: Tim Paine’s Wife Bonnie on ‘Sexting Scandal’

Australia wicketkeeper Tim Paine relinquished his Test captaincy after getting involved in a ‘sexting scandal’. The incident shocked the cricketing world as Cricket Australia is also under a lot of scanners for not taking any action on it earlier. Tim’s wife Bonnie Paine has now come out and defended his husband and said it’s injustice for the matter being dragged down again after years.

He Hijacked a US Plane & Jumped Off With 200k Dollars. 50 Years & 800 Suspects Later, He’s Still a Mystery

On the eve of Thanksgiving, 1971, a nondescript, 40-something man who called himself Dan Cooper

approached the airport counter and bought a one-way ticket for the short flight from Portland to

Seattle. Within hours, he had strapped a bag holding $200,000 in ransom to himself — today worth about $1.3 million and parachuted off the plane, never to be found.

Aadhaar 2.0: Top Govt Officials, Experts to Brainstorm on Expanding Usage, Achieving International Standard

New CoWIN Tool To Help Offices, Airports And Others To Check Vaccine Status

Top government officials and experts from India and abroad will brainstorm over three days in the coming week over how to improve and expand the use of Aadhaar in a digital economy and work towards developing Aadhaar as an “International Digital Identity Standard”.

Cycling Around the Globe: How an Ex-army Man from Bhopal Set Out for His Quest to Do the Impossible

Aformer army man from Madhya Pradesh is busy cycling around seven continents and scaling the highest peaks of the world, twelve years after combatting against dreaded terrorists. Sushant Singh (44), who earlier served as a Major in Indian Army Special Forces, hails from Bhopal and was once lauded for his impeccable service in the Forces.

