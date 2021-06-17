News18 Afternoon Digest: Ram Temple Trust Struck One More Deal, Bought 1.03-hectare Plot for Rs 8 Cr; US CDC Classifies Delta Variant as 'Variant of Concern'

LIC Agent Gets SMS, Probe Begins, and Vacant Building Found: Unravelling Covid Test Scam at Kumbh Mela

A News18 investigation has found that a firm hired for conducting Covid tests during the Kumbh congregation in Haridwar remains only on papers. The laboratories hired by the firm in question allegedly conducted thousands of fake Covid tests. After it was discovered thousands of tests were fake following a complaint by Punjab resident Vipan Mittal, News18 visited the office of the consultancy service as shown in the records and found no such office was present in the Bhikaji Cama Place area in New Delhi. READ MORE

Two days after the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust took to Twitter to issue a factual report on the controversial land purchase deal in Ayodhya, a new report claimed that the Trust purchased two parcels of prime land — 1.208 hectares and 1.037 hectares — in Ayodhya on March 18, 2021, at two different prices of Rs 18.5 crore and Rs 8 crore, respectively, from two different buyers. READ MORE

The much-awaited clash between India and New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship in Southampton is only a day away and desi cricket fans are anything but calm. Naturally, both teams are gunning for the win and aiming to register themselves in the history books. While the Kiwi team is back to action after thrashing England in the recently-concluded Test series, Team India is toiling hard to defeat the dominant hosts. READ MORE

Google last month announced its next version of its mobile operating system, Android 12 during the Google I/O conference. Later, the company announced a feature drop for its Pixel smartphones for June 2021. Now, Google has announced six new features that will be coming to all Android users this summer. The new features include an earthquake alert, the ability to star messages on Google’s Messages app. READ MORE

With India’s positivity ratio dipping below 3.2%, states across India are easing the lockdown measures. The move is taken to minimise the economic losses incurred due to pandemic related restrictions. But despite repeated warnings, people across India are seen flouting Covid-19 norms. READ MORE

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified the Delta, a highly transmissible Covid-19 variant first identified in India, as a “variant of concern." “The B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), P.1 (Gamma), B.1.427 (Epsilon), B.1.429 (Epsilon), and B.1.617.2 (Delta) variants circulating in the United States are classified as variants of concern. To date, no variants of high consequence have been identified in the United States," the CDC said in a statement. READ MORE

