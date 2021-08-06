News18 Afternoon Digest: RBI Hikes CPI Inflation Estimate for FY22 to 5.7%; Shah Rukh Khan Comforts Women's Hockey Team

RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: RBI Hikes CPI Inflation Estimate for FY22 to 5.7%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee has kept the interest rates unchanged. The repo rate has been kept at 4 per cent. The reverse repo rate or the central bank’s borrowing has been unchanged at 3.35 per cent. The central bank of India is also kept the policy stance unchanged at “accomodative”. Considering the hardening inflation and looming Covid-19 third wave, experts believed that the rate setting committee will keep the interest rates and policy stance unchanged. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan Comforts Women’s Hockey Team After Loss at Tokyo Olympics; Bollywood Celebs Join In

The Indian Women’s Hockey team’s Tokyo 2020 campaign ended in a defeat to Great Britain, as they lost 4-3. However, their effort and journey have won a million hearts back at home and people are taking to social media to console and encourage the team that put up their best effort in front of the whole world. Bollywood celebs, too, have joined in to show their love and support for the team. READ MORE

Sushil Kumar Becomes ‘Emotional’ from Tihar Jail as He Watched Ravi Dahiya Get Silver at Tokyo Olympics

Maligned wrestler Sushil Kumar became ’emotional’ watching Ravi Dahiya’s men’s freestyle 57kg final at Delhi’s Tihar jail, according to reports. Ravi Dahiya fought a brave bout but could not overcome the Russian Olympic Committee’s Zavur Uguev in the final on Thursday. The 23-year-old Indian had to settle for a silver medal as the ROC wrestler won the bout 7-4 on points. READ MORE

A New Hybrid Variety of Mangoes Has Anti-Cancerous Properties, Can Lower Blood Sugar Levels, Says Study

For all those who have been avoiding eating mangoes due to health issues, including diabetes, here is some good news. The Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture, (CISH) Lucknow has developed healthier varieties of mangoes with bio-active compounds that have high medicinal benefits, including anti-cancerous properties. READ MORE

Kajol Gets Brutally Trolled for Showing ‘Attitude’ to ‘Poor’ Fans Who Brought Her Birthday Cake

Kajol rang in her 47th birthday on August 5. On the occasion of her special day, a bunch of fans gathered outside the actress’ Juhu bungalow to celebrate with their favourite star. They brought a birthday cake for Kajol and she came out to greet her fans and cut her cake, before heading inside her bungalow in a few minutes. However, it seems netizens are not very impressed by Kajol’s gesture. The actress is being criticised for allegedly showing attitude to her “poor" fans who came to meet her from outstation. READ MORE

Apple To Use NeuralMatch to Scan US iPhones For Child Sexual Abuse Content: How It Works

Apple unveiled plans to scan US iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused, including by governments looking to surveil their citizens. The tool designed to detected known images of child sexual abuse, called “neuralMatch,” will scan images before they are uploaded to iCloud. READ MORE

