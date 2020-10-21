News18 Afternoon Digest: Reports of Pak Rangers Abducting Police Chief Spark Civil War Rumours in Karachi & Other Top Stories

Reports of Rangers Abducting Sindh Police Chief Spark Civil War Rumours in Karachi; Army Chief Orders Probe

Pakistan's army chief has ordered an investigation into allegations that Sindh police chief was kidnapped by army troops to force him to order the arrest of the son-in-law of exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. In a statement, the military said that army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa ordered the military commander in the port city of Karachi to begin a probe into the accusation. Unconfirmed information posted by The International Herald on Twitter said a “civil war” had broken out in Karachi after Sindh Police and Pakistan Army exchanged fire. It further reported that 10 Karachi police officers had died in the clashes. But Pakistan’s leading newspapers Dawn carried no such reports. READ MORE

PLA Soldier Who Strayed Across LAC in Eastern Ladakh Handed Back to Chinese Army

A Chinese army soldier who had strayed across the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh to the Indian side has been handed back to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the Indian Army said early on Wednesday. The army said that the PLA soldier, identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long, was returned at the Chushul-Moldo border point on Tuesday night. A Chinese corporal is equivalent to a Naik in the Indian Army. READ MORE

5 Killed, 34 Injured as Speeding Bus Falls into 30-Feet Deep Gorge in Maharashtra's Nandurbar

At least five people were killed and 34 others injured when their speeding bus fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district in the early hours of Wednesday, a police official said. The accident took place at Kondaibari ghat around 3.15am when the private bus was going from Malkapur to Surat in Gujarat, he said. READ MORE

One in Six Children Living in Extreme Poverty, Figure Set to Rise During Covid-19 Pandemic: UN

An estimated one in six children or 356 million globally were living in extreme poverty before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and this is set to worsen significantly, according to a new World Bank Group and UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) analysis. ‘Global Estimate of Children in Monetary Poverty: An Update’, notes that sub-Saharan Africa, with its limited social safety nets, accounts for two-thirds of children living in households that struggle to survive on an average of USD 1.90 a day or less per person the international measure for extreme poverty, while South Asia accounts for nearly a fifth of these children. READ MORE

FATF Plenary Begins Today, Pak Likely to Remain in Grey List Over Inaction on Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will begin its virtual three-day plenary from Wednesday during which it is scheduled to take the final call on Pakistan's continuation on its grey list. The global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog will undertake a thorough review of Islamabad's performance in fulfilling the global commitments and standards in the fight against money laundering and terror financing. READ MORE

US Commentator, Caught ‘Masturbating’ During Zoom Call, Suspended by New Yorker Magazine

A top US commentator and author who exposed himself on a Zoom call isn't the first case of unwitting nudity while video conferencing, but is arguably the most shocking. Jeffrey Toobin, 60, apologized on Monday after he was suspended by the New Yorker magazine for showing his penis during a conference call with colleagues about the upcoming presidential election. Toobin -- a legal analyst for CNN -- was seen masturbating according to unnamed sources on the call spoken to by Vice News, which broke the story of last week's incident. READ MORE

Salman Khan & Family Buy SLPL Team Kandy Tuskers; Chris Gayle Part of Outfit - Report

Bollywood has had a long history with venturing into sports league, and now Salman Khan & family have bought a team in the Sri Lankan Premier League (SLPL) -- Kandy Tuskers, according to a report in the Times of India. The report also states that Sohail Khan & Salim are part of the team -- Sohail Khan International LLP, has made the investment. READ MORE

Ismail Darbar Confirms Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's Wedding is on the Cards

While there have been rumours swirling around dance choreographer and social media influencer Zaid Darbar's romantic relationship with actress Gauahar Khan, the former father's Ismail Darbar has now confirmed that the two are indeed dating each other. The Bollywood music composer and singer has also confirmed that a wedding is also on the cards for the two and if all things pan out, the lovebirds may tie the knot as early as November-December this year. READ MORE