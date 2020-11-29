News18 Afternoon Digest: Resolute Farmers Stay Put on Borders as Modi Praises Agri Laws and Other Top Stories

Resolute Farmers Stay Put at Borders, Mull Future of 'Dilli Chalo' Protest Ahead of Talks With Govt

After spending another night in cold, thousands of farmers continued to protest against the Centre's new agri laws on the fourth consecutive day on Sunday staying put at the Singhu and Tikri border points, with farmer leaders deliberating upon their future course of action about proposed talks with the government. With many roads and entry points being blocked, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had appealed to the farmers to shift to the Burari ground and said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place. READ MORE

Agri Laws Have Opened Up New Possibilities for Farmers, Says PM Modi on 'Mann ki Baat' Amid Protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Centre's agriculture laws had opened up new possibilities for farmers, even as thousands continued their protest against the laws at the Singhu and Tikri border points. "The Parliament of India gave legal shape to agricultural reforms. These reforms have not only ended many bonds of farmers, but they have also got new rights, new opportunities too," said Modi, addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. READ MORE

'Only Trump Left to Campaign Now': Owaisi Takes a Dig at BJP as Bigwigs Try to Wrest Win in Hyderabad Polls

With several BJP bigwigs including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath working to bolster support for the party in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad civic elections, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at the saffron party, and said the only person left to campaign in the city was US President Donald Trump. During the term of his presidency, Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had harboured seemingly close ties, with a mega-event organised in the US President's honour called 'Namaste Trump' during January this year. READ MORE

Murthal Dhaba Opens up Doors to Protesting Farmers, Offers Free Meals for Three Days

A popular eatery in Haryana's Murthal has come forward to help agitating farmers, thousands of whom have traveled to the national capital in the past week to protest against the Centre's farm laws. The Amrik Sukhdev dhaba, popularly known as Murthal dhaba, has come out to support farmers with food and meals. As thousands of farmers poured into the city, the dhaba opened up its doors to the protesters and organised a three-day langar service for the protesters. READ MORE

Chadwick Boseman, Much More Than Just Another Superhero

This would have been his 44th birthday. It is still hard to concede that Chadwick Boseman, a marvellously capable actor, an inspiration to millions and a Hollywood icon, is written and spoken about in past tense. Almost as shocking was the news of Boseman passing away on August 28 was the disclosure of the fact that the actor had spent the past four years battling colon cancer. READ MORE

Woman Accuses Babar Azam of Sexual Exploitation for 10 Years; Says Proposed Marriage in 2010

In a shocking revelation, a woman has accused Pakistan skipper Babar Azam of sexually exploiting her for 10 years and giving her false promises of marriage. In a press conference on Saturday, the woman levelled all these charges against the talented cricketer. She also said that she helped Azam financially during tough times. The woman went on to say that the duo were school friends and the cricketer had proposed her for marriage in 2010. But later on, Azam went on to change his mind. She also said that the 26-year-old threatened to kill her before she went to the police. READ MORE