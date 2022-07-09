News18 Afternoon Digest: Retired Policeman Dies Saving Lives During Amarnath Tragedy & Other Stories

16 Die in Amarnath Tragedy But Many Saved. A Look at How Army Preps Routes, Rescue Ops for Pilgrimage

Aflash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir swept away scores of people, killing at least 16 and swamping tents and community kitchens with mud and rocks hurtling down a hillside. READ MORE

Retired Policeman Dies Saving Lives During Amarnath Tragedy

Aretired policeman from Rajasthan’s Bikaner, who saved many people from drowning in the flash flood triggered by cloudburst, was swept away in gushing waters near Amarnath cave shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas. READ MORE

Cracks in Oppn Alliance in UP as Shivpal, Rajbhar Attend Dinner Hosted by CM Yogi for NDA’s Prez Candidate

After weeks of speculations over the widening rift, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party Chief and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) showed first signs of dissent against ally Samajwadi Party as their party chiefs attended the dinner hosted by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday. READ MORE

‘Ready For Rishi’: Sunak’s Announces Bid, Aims To Strike A Chord With A UK Reeling From Inflation

Rishi Sunak fired the starting pistol for the prime ministerial race as he announced his campaign to become the UK’s next prime minister. Sunak claims he has the support of more than 80 to 100 MPs. READ MORE

Did Joe Biden Accidentally Read ‘Repeat the Line’ Aloud From a Teleprompter?

Did US President Joe Biden make a teleprompter gaffe? A video of his speech has gone viral on social media with people debating if indeed there had been a gaffe. While announcing reproductive rights action, Biden says, “…and of course, repeat the line, women are not without electoral and/or political power; to be precise, not and/or; or political power…” Many Twitter users alleged that the “repeat the line” part had been accidentally read off of a teleprompter. READ MORE

Adani Group Planning to Enter Telecom Spectrum Race; to Face Vodafone, Airtel

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s group is said to be planning a surprise entry into the race to acquire telecom spectrum, which will pitch it directly against Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio and telecom czar Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Airtel, sources said. Applications for participating in the July 26 auction of airwaves, including those capable of providing fifth-generation or 5G telecom services such as ultra-high-speed internet connectivity, closed on Friday with at least four applications. READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE | I Just Want to be a Left-handed Batter in my Next Life: Sourav Ganguly

Legendary India captain Sourav Ganguly is celebrating his 50th birthday today. Ganguly is credited with changing the face of Indian cricket through his in-your-face attitude and aggressive leadership style and thus heralding a new era. READ MORE

