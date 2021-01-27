News18 Afternoon Digest: Rioting Farmers Injure Over 300 Cops, 22 FIRs Lodged; 100 Million Cases Worldwide as US Seeks to Reset Covid Fight and Other Stories

Rioting Farmers Injure Over 300 Cops, 22 FIRs Lodged; Route from Minto Road to Connaught Place Closed

A total of 153 police personnel were injured, with two of them in ICU, after rioting farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on Tuesday, their tractor parade to highlight their demands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort. READ MORE

As Anarchist Farmer Unions Refuse to Call Off March to Parliament on Budget Day, What Lies Ahead for Stir

Farmers, who met with a setback after their tractor rally turned violent at Red Fort on Republic Day, have expressed their determination to continue with the protests demanding repeal of the Centre's farm laws. The farmer unions have also said that they had no plans of delaying or abandoning their march to the Parliament on Budget day. However, the government will soon question the farmers over their protest march that turned ugly on Tuesday, January 26. READ MORE

With Rajnikanth's Exit from Electoral Politics, Can Sasikala be the Game-changer in TN Polls?

The political spectrum in Tamil Nadu may see a significant transition with the Sasikala factor as the close confidante of former Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa is expected to be released from the Bengaluru prison on Wednesday. Though her return to politics is uncertain, her release will have an impact in the electorates’ mood towards the ruling AIADMK ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections due this year. READ MORE

100 Million Cases Worldwide as US Seeks to Reset Covid Fight; Over 1 Lakh Deaths in Britain

More than 100 million Covid-19 cases have now been recorded worldwide as newly-inaugurated President Joe Biden pledged to ramp up the United States's struggling vaccine program. The number of cases, compiled from data provided by national health agencies, represents just a fraction of the real infections as the coronavirus has spread around the globe. The United States, which passed 25 million confirmed cases last weekend, remains the country with the largest outbreak -- and the largest death toll of over 420,000. READ MORE

Petrol, Diesel Prices Touch Record High in Delhi, Mumbai. Check Rates Here

The retail price of petrol touched a new high in Delhi on Wednesday with oil marketing companies (OMCs) raising the prices by 25 paise a litre to Rs 86.30. Similarly, prices of diesel also increased by 25 paise to Rs 76.48 a litre. In Mumbai, diesel prices were at a high of Rs 83.30 a litre, while petrol was seen at Rs 92.86 a litre, up 27 paise and 24 paise, respectively. Diesel prices had touched an all-time high of Rs 81.94 a litre in Delhi on July 20 last year. READ MORE

Cricket Australia's Probe Confirms Indian Players Were Racially Abused

Cricket Australia's internal investigation has confirmed that Indian duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were racially abused at the SCG; however the six fans, who were ejected from the stadium in the aftermath of the incident, were not the culprit.The incident happened on the third day of the Sydney Test when Mohammed Siraj was subjected to racial slurs. Things gotten even worse as he was targeted again the very next day. Later on India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah too faced the brunt of racial slurs. READ MORE