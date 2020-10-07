News18 Afternoon Digest: Roads Can't be Occupied Indefinitely, Says SC on Shaheen Bagh Stir, Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail & Other Top Stories

Public Places, Roads Can't be Occupied Indefinitely, Says Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh Stir

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled against the legality of the Shaheen Bagh protest, saying public spaces cannot be occupied indefinitely by protesters. A bench, headed by Justice Sanjay K Kaul, held that occupation of public roads and public spaces in exercise of the right to protest is not permissible under the law."Public spaces and places can't be occupied indefinitely whether in Shaheen Bagh or elsewhere," said the judge, reading out the operative part of the judgment. READ MORE

AIADMK Settles Dust as Palaniswami Named Chief Ministerial Candidate Ahead of Tamil Nadu's 2021 Polls

After what seemed like marathon sessions to hammer out a settlement between rival factions led by O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK came to an equilibrium on Wednesday — EPS will be denominated for the top job and OPS will get more say in party affairs as an 11-member steering committee has been set up. Negotiations went on even past midnight on Tuesday. It was rumoured that Panneerselvam was standoffish over several thorny affairs including the chief ministerial candidate. READ MORE

Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail After Month in Jail, Showik's Plea Rejected

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in an alleged drug-related case pertaining to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. While Rhea was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, the high court rejected the plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty. LIVE UPDATES

India's Tally Crosses 67 Lakh-mark With Spike of 72,049 New Cases; Dabbawalas Allowed to Travel in Mumbai's Locals

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 67-lakh mark on Wednesday with a spike of 72,049 new cases and 986 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 67,57,132 including 9,07,883 active cases, 57,44,694 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,04,555 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said. LIVE UPDATES

Google's Gmail App Changed Its Iconic Logo, But Nobody Signed Up For it

Remember the days before smartphones or laptops when to have access to the Internet you'd have a desktop computer, with dial-up Internet? As a kid, the first thing you'd often do under parental supervision was set up an email. And now it's changing. Google is replacing the iconic Gmail envelope logo with a design that’s a lot more in keeping with other Google products. READ MORE

Krunal Pandya's 'Meh' Face While Batting Against Rajasthan Royals is Twitter's Collective Mood

Mumbai Indians put up a clinical show on Tuesday after right-hander Suryakumar Yadav's (79*) put the Men in Blue in the driver's seat in an encounter against the Rajasthan Royals. While the match had its exciting moments with Superman Keiron Pollard grabbing onto a towering catch at the boundary rope to send dangerous Buttler back to the dugout, it was perhaps Krunal Pandya's "bored" expression while batting that woke up the meme-Twitter. READ MORE