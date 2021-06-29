News18 Afternoon Digest: Roger Federer and Serena Williams Primed for Wimbledon Openers on Super Tuesday; Covid-19 Claimed More People Under 50 Than Those Above 65, Finds AIIMS Study

Roger Federer and Serena Williams Primed for Wimbledon Openers on Super Tuesday

Roger Federer and Serena Williams hope to defy the doubters when they get their Wimbledon campaigns underway on ‘Super Tuesday’ at the All England Club where a backlog of matches needs to be cleared after the opening day downpours. Serena, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, is still one shy of Margaret Court’s Grand Slam singles record of 24. READ MORE

Covid-19 Claimed More People Under 50 Than Those Above 65, Finds AIIMS Study

The coronavirus fatality in people under the age of 50 is higher than those above the age of 65, a study by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has suggested. The study, published in the Indian Journal of Critical Care Medicine, has been authored by AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, chief of the AIIMS trauma center Dr Rakesh Malhotra and several others. READ MORE

Indian Man Works From Hospital While Wife Gives Birth, Internet Asks, ‘Why Not Take Day Off?’

The coronavirus pandemic has forced a majority of the population to work from home. While the situation has helped a lot of people save money and time from unnecessary traveling to the office but for many, it has shaken their work-life balance to great proportions. Amidst the chaos, a man has shared on LinkedIn how he had to work from the hospital while his wife was giving birth to their first child. READ MORE

Maharashtra: Lightning Kills Boy, Injures 3 After They Climb Tree for Mobile Network

A15-year-old boy was killed and three other minors injured when lightning struck them after they climbed up a tree in search of mobile phone network in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday evening when the four boys went out for grazing cattle at Mankarpada in Dahanu taluka, tehsildar (revenue officer) Rahul Sarang said. READ MORE

Day After Soldiers Thwart Attempted Drone Attack at Army Station, 3 More Flying Objects Seen in Jammu

Three suspected drones were spotted again at three different locations in Jammu on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. This comes a day after an attempt to target military installation in the region with the aerial object was “thwarted" by alert soldiers. According to officials, the first drone was spotted in Kaluchak cantonment area, second in Ratnuchak cantonment area and the third in Kunjwani area between 1:30 and and 4 am. READ MORE

Possible Use of Weaponised Drones for Terrorism Calls for Serious Attention: India at UN

The possibility of the use of weaponised drones for terrorist activities against strategic and commercial assets calls for serious attention by the global community, India has told the UN General Assembly, a day after two explosives-laden drones crashed into the Indian Air Force (IAF) station at Jammu airport. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here