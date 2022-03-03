News18 Afternoon Digest: Russia Captures City of Kherson, Ex-cricketers’ Glowing Tribute to Kohli Ahead of 100th Test & Other Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Can We Direct Putin to Stop War, Asks CJI on Evacuation Plea; Russia Captures City of Kherson

The United States raised the alarm Wednesday over the “staggering” human cost of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, as the apparent deployment of cluster bombs and other treaty-violating weapons raised fears of a brutal escalation in the week-old conflict. The American warnings came as Russia revealed 498 of its troops had been killed in the assault on ex-Soviet Ukraine — the first official death toll it has given and one Kyiv says is by far an undercount.

EXCLUSIVE | ‘His Will Was Stronger Than His Skill’ – Former Cricketers’ Glowing Tribute to Virat Kohli Ahead of 100th Test

Only 2.277% of the 3,074 players who have earned their Test caps so far the world over right from March 15, 1877, when the first Test was played, have played 100 Tests or more. In other words, only 70 players in Test history have the rare distinction of playing in 100 Tests or more in the last 145 years. India’s Virat Kohli will become the 71st member of the elite club when India take on Sri Lanka in the first of two-Test series in Mohali on Friday.

Advertisement

BharatPe vs Ashneer Grover: How A Phone Call Cost Grover Family Their Jobs

Barely a day after Ashneer Grover, the beleaguered co-founder of BharatPe, tendered his resignation, the board of the troubled fintech has sacked him from all positions — it no longer identifies him as a co-founder. This happened a few days after Ashneer’s wife Madhuri Jain Grover, who was head of controls of the company was fired from her position.

Russian and Belarus Athletes Banned from Winter Paralympics: IPC

Russian and Belarusian athletes are banned from competing in the Beijing Winter Paralympics, the International Paralympic Committee announced Thursday, citing the war in Ukraine.

UP Elections 2022 Voting LIVE Updates: All Castes With Samajwadi, Says SP Candidate; BJP’s Ravi Kishan Believes Voters Will Choose ‘Ram Rajya’

It’s D-day for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today who’s contesting from his home turf Gorakhpur along with 675 candidates as the state votes in phase 6 of the seven-phase elections in 57 assembly constituencies across 10 districts of eastern UP. Gorakhpur Sadar seat has been BJP’s stronghold for nearly 31 years, and Yogi Adityanath, who has been an MP from Gorakhpur several times, will be contesting his first-ever assembly election from there.

Ranveer Singh Unveils Jayeshbhai Jordaar as ‘Not a Typical Larger Than Life Hero’, Reveals Release Date

Ranveer Singh is starring in Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar and produced by Maneesh Sharma, a big screen entertainer that will present a new brand of hero and heroism that is rare in Indian cinema through the lead protagonist Jayeshbhai. The much-awaited film is releasing on May 13, 2022 and Ranveer is eager for pan Indian audiences, across age-groups, to see this film because he feels Jayeshbhai Jordaar will touch the hearts of everyone with its inspiring story. YRF dropped an innovative date announcement video today in which Ranveer stresses on the point that he is delighted that a new kind of never-seen-before hero will emerge on the big screen.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.