News18 Afternoon Digest: Russia Declares Ceasefire for Evacuation, Indian Embassy Issues Fresh Advisory & Other Top Stories

Russia Declares Ceasefire To Open Humanitarian Corridors For Evacuating Civilians

Russian news agency Sputnik News claimed that the Russian government has declared a ceasefire from 06:00 GMT to allow opening of humanitarian corridors for evacuating civilians.

‘People Will Die Because of You’: As Ukraine Condemns NATO Rejection on ‘No Fly Zone’, Complexities Behind the Move

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lashed NATO on Friday for ruling out a no-fly zone over his country saying the Western military alliance knew further Russian aggression was likely. Earlier Friday, NATO rejected Ukraine’s request to impose a no-fly zone to halt Russia’s bombing, but Western allies did warn President Vladimir Putin of fresh sanctions if he does not stop the war.

‘Be Strong’: Indian Embassy’s Fresh Advisory to Students in Ukraine’s Sumy Amid Desperate Appeal for Help

Following desperate appeals from Indian students stranded in northeast Ukraine’s Sumy, also shared by CNN-News18, the Indian embassy in the war-torn country said on Saturday that it is looking into “all possible mechanisms" to safely and securely evacuate them.

Exclusive | It Was Intel Fail, What are You Trying to Show Off, Asks Bhupesh Baghel as Ukraine Echoes in UP

By all accounts, the electoral contest in Uttar Pradesh has been pitched as a combat between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance. While the BSP has been virtually written off, the Congress is more or less hanging in there, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra surmounting a women-centric campaign.

Remembering the King: The Joy of Watching Shane Warne Bowl and Listening to Him Was Spectacular

I was excited and overwhelmed; an imminent emotional reaction upon receiving a communication from Cricket Australia’s Brendon McClements that he would try his best for an exclusive interview with Shane Warne, a couple of days before Mumbai’s three-day friendly in 1998, but nonetheless a first-class match against the Mark Taylor led Australia at the Brabourne Stadium, Cricket Club of India.

Virtual Money Heist: US Agencies Find Possible Indian Link to 2016 Bitfinex Bitcoin Hack

A joint investigation by three US agencies — Internal Revenue Service (Criminal Investigation), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)— revealed that eight email ids hosted by an India-based service provider were allegedly used to launder $4.5 billion worth of stolen cryptocurrency.

