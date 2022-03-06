News18 Afternoon Digest: Russia Destroys 2,203 Ukrainian Military Infra Targets & Other Top Stories

Russia Destroys 2,203 Ukrainian Military Infra Targets; 1 Killed, 2 Injured in Missile Attack in Zhytomyr

An Indian Air Force aircraft brought back 210 Indians from Ukraine via Romania as shelling continued to wreck the eastern European country. The number of Ukrainian refugees was expected to reach 1.5 million on Sunday as Russia continued its attack 11 days after invading Ukraine and Kyiv pressed for further Western action, including more sanctions and weapons. READ MORE

UP 70: As Both BJP, SP Proclaim Win, Answers Lie in Epic Phase 7 Battle in Azamgarh, Varanasi

The nearly two-month-long campaigning in Uttar Pradesh has culminated in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with both the BJP and Samajwadi Party proclaiming comprehensive victories ahead of Uttar Pradesh election results on March 10. Travelling across the Phase 7 seats, which comprise the strongholds of BJP and SP, threw up a keen contest with both sides ready to upstage the other. Like the BJP has pulled all the stops this time to breach the Azamgarh, an SP bastion, where it lost all 10 seats in 2017 despite winning 325 seats in the state. READ MORE

‘Easier Evacuation with Ministers in Ukraine’: Modi Explains Op Ganga as Russia ‘Heads Towards 3rd Nuke Plant’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that more than 19,000 Indian nationals have been evacuated from war-torn Ukraine under Operation Ganga. He also said that the government is coordinating with countries to enable the safe return of Indians stranded in the country. “It is a relieving moment for the nation that till now more than 19,000 Indian nationals have been evacuated from the war territory. Through Operation Ganga, the Indian government is cooperating with many countries for the evacuation,” PM Modi said during an interview to Amar Ujala. READ MORE

Uttar Pradesh Polls: Hung Assembly a Possibility, Congress will be Kingmaker, Says Bhupesh Baghel

There is a possibility of a hung assembly in Uttar Pradesh in the 2022 elections, special supervisor in-charge of Congress in the state Bhupesh Baghel told News18.com. The leader also vested his faith on the Congress party to be a kingmaker in case there was a situation of a hung assembly, indicating that it might let the Samajwadi Party come into power in that scenario. “I think voters will show exit gates to Yogi Adityanath. Hung assembly is a possibility and Congress can become a kingmaker," the Chhattisgarh chief minister, who is observing the UP polls, told News18 in an interview. He was asked if Adityanath or Akhilesh Yadav would form the government. READ MORE

Sonakshi Sinha Skipped Event After Taking Rs 37 Lakh in Advance; Non-bailable Warrant Issued: Report

Sonakshi Sinha has reportedly landed in legal trouble as a non-bailable warrant has been issued against the actress in a fraud case. The actress has been accused of not attending an event, for which she had allegedly taken Rs 37 lakh in advance. According to a report in ETimes, event organiser Pramod Sharma, a resident of Katghar police station area of Moradabad, had invited Sonakshi to an event as the chief guest. However, the ‘Dabangg’ actress failed to attend the event, following which the event organiser asked for his money back. READ MORE

‘Urge PM Modi to Make Putin Understand’: Ukraine’s SOS to ‘Friends of India’ Amid Shelling

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday called on governments of several countries including India to appeal to Russia to stop the ongoing conflict and demanded a fresh round of sanctions. In a televised address, he accused Russia of violating ceasefire agreements and urged it to stop violence in Ukraine to allow citizens, foreign students to evacuate. Kuleba claimed that Russia’s trying to “win the sympathy” of countries that have foreign nationals in Ukraine. He said that if Russia stops “manipulating" the issue of foreign students, they will all be safely evacuated. READ MORE

