News18 Afternoon Digest: Sameer Wankhede's Father Files Defamation Case Against Nawab Malik & Other Top Stories

Sameer Wankhede’s Father Files Defamation Case Against Nawab Malik, Seeks Rs 1.25 Crore in Damages

After a slew of attacks were made by Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Nawab Malik, on Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, many of which also involved inflammatory mentions of Wankhede’s family, the NCB officer’s father has filed a defamation suit against Malik. The suit was filed in Bombay High and seeks Rs. 1.25 crore in damages. READ MORE

Travis Scott Concert Tragedy: Spiked Drugs Behind Cases of Cardiac Arrest?

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has promised a “thorough review and investigation" of the tragedy at the Travis Scott-headlined Astroworld festival in the city, where eight people died and more than 300 were injured as crowds surged and stampeded during Scott’s set, reports ‘Variety’. Eleven people suffered cardiac arrest at the show, Turner said, although causes of death, including the possibility of the use of spiked drugs, are under review. READ MORE

Bengali Actor Prosenjit Complains to PM Modi, CM Mamata Banerjee About Swiggy Order

Ordering food online comes with both perks and disadvantages. The perks: You don’t have to talk to someone over the phone while placing your order, you don’t have to leave your house, you have a variety of options to pick from. The disadvantages: Sometimes your order gets delayed or cancelled and the food may not often be to your taste. Like every service, food delivery also comes with its glitches owing to human error, or sometimes a lack of an effective system. For most, the perks highly outweigh the negatives - and online food ordering platforms like Swiggy and Zomato are incredibly popular in India. Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee however, feels the negative side of the food ordering service needs immediate rectifying. In an “open letter" addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the actor shared his recent experience with Swiggy on Twitter, asking them to look into it. READ MORE

Puneeth’s Doctor Gets Security Amid Fan Protests, Police Deployed Outside Residence

The Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) in Karnataka on Saturday sought protection for Ramana Rao, the family doctor of late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, following protests and complaints against him by Puneeth’s fans. Puneeth had consulted Ramana Rao at his clinic the day he succumbed to a massive heart attack on October 29. READ MORE

Air Pollution May Lead to More Severe Covid-19 Cases: AIIMS Chief Dr Guleria

Amid the deteriorating condition of air quality in Delhi and other neighboring states, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has stated that pollution could lead to more severe cases of Covid-19 infection in the coming days. Explaining the same, he said pollution affects respiratory health, especially to those who have lung and asthma issues. Expressing concern about the possible worrisome situation in the future, Dr Guleria said both air pollution and coronavirus affect the lungs and could worsen the patient’s condition, at times resulting in death. READ MORE

Kanye West Puts His Fleet Of Trucks, SUVs On Sale Before Moving to California

Kanye West, who officially changed his name to Ye, has put his fleet of six Ford trucks on sale. Just a few weeks after his Wyoming property went on the market, the rap star decided to unload his used vehicles from the ranch, up for auction. West is apparently moving to California so he is hosting a fire sale for his possessions and so much is open for bidding, a report said. READ MORE

