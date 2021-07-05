News18 Afternoon Digest: Sanjay Raut Says BJP-Sena Friendship 'Intact'; Twitter Crowds With Memes as Indian Tourists Flock Back to Manali and Other Stories

‘Like Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao’: Day After ‘Olive Branch’ by Fadnavis, Sanjay Raut Says BJP-Sena Friendship ‘Intact’

“We are not India-Pakistan. Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is like them. Our (Shiv Sena, BJP) political ways are different but the friendship will remain intact,” Raut said, signalling a thaw in ties between the former allies in Maharashtra. READ MORE

Ira Khan’s Cryptic Post on Father Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s Divorce: ‘Next Review Tomorrow’

Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, announced their divorce in a statement issued to the press on Saturday, July 3. In a joint statement released on Saturday, the couple said that they will continue to be co-parents for their son Azad. Now, Khan’s daughter from his first wife, Ira Khan shared a picture on social media with a cryptic caption, amid this divorce row. READ MORE

Twitter Crowds With Memes as Indian Tourists Flock Back to Manali

Following the tourist migration, images of heavily crowded streets in Manali during the weekend started surfacing on the internet. Shimla hotel and restaurant association president Sanjay Sood told PTI that the withdrawal of the condition of negative RTPCR report and e-Covid pass to enter the state gave a boost to tourist footfall. READ MORE

iPhone Users, Your Wi-Fi Can be Disabled Forever if You’re Near This Network Name

According to reports, the issue likely lies in the iOS network code stack, which is flagging network names with character string sequences such as ‘%p’, ‘%s’ and ‘%n’ as bugged ones. With the latest SSID name, encountering one within range of an iPhone can completely disable Wi-Fi services on the respective device, and this in turn will not revert back by simply resetting the device’s network settings. READ MORE

Jeff Bezos: Space, Media — What’s Next for World’s Richest Man?

As the industry titan leaves his post as CEO to Andy Jassy, his social media would indicate that he is not lacking in terms of ‘post-retirement’ plans. The 57-year-old business tycoon has been recently posting on Instagram and other social media handles about his upcoming adventures with his brother, Mark, into space. He has also revealed in a recent post where he was behind the wheel of an electric pickup truck, traversing the desert to witness the landing of a rocket capsule. READ MORE

Wimbledon 2021: Here’s What’s in Store For Final ‘Manic Monday’

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer headline the final ‘Manic Monday’ at Wimbledon with the two Grand Slam heavyweights looking to edge closer to a dream title showdown. READ MORE

