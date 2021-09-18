News18 Afternoon Digest: SC Collegium Reshuffles 13 CJs, WHO's Approval For Covaxin May be Delayed Till Oct 5 & Other Top Stories

CJI Ramana Led SC Collegium Reshuffles 41 High Court Judges, 13 Chief Justices in Single Stroke

In a first, the Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Friday reshuffled 41 High Court judges, 13 High Court chief justices and 28 Judges. The Collegium recommended the appointment of eight High Court judges as Chief Justices of various HCs and transferred five HC chief justices as head of other HCs.

WHO’s Approval For Covaxin Likely to be Delayed Till October 5

The World Health Organisation approval for the emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Bharat Biotech-manufactured Covid-19 vaccine- Covaxin is likely to be delayed till October 5. As per WHO, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) will meet on October 5 to grant authorization to Covaxin. The WHO has so far approved Covid vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, US pharma majors Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, China’s Sinopharm and Oxford-AstraZeneca for emergency use.

Mumbai World’s Second Most Honest City, Finds ‘Lost Wallet’ Social Experiment

One of the most popular litmus tests for honesty has been the old wallet-returning phenomenon. Adages abound, of lost wallets being restored to owners by virtue of the finder’s honesty. Now, employing this concept as a social experiment, Reader’s Digest magazine has come up with a list of the world’s “most honest" cities. Clocking in the second position is none other than India’s Maximum City, Mumbai.

From Sunil Gavaskar to Dilip Vengsarkar: Former Players Back Rohit Sharma to Succeed As New T20 Skipper

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has confirmed that he will not leadMen in Blue in the shortest format of the game beyond the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup. The 20-overs World Cup will take place in Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE) and it will conclude on November 14, giving the Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) less than two months to name Kohli’s replacement.

Ravi Shastri Wants Cricket to Go Football Way: ‘Cut Down on Bilateral Series’

India head coach Ravi Shastri has said that cricket can be restructured on the lines of club football where fans enjoy weekend fixtures and international games are only limited to tournaments like World Cup. He demanded that authorities must cut down on number of bilateral series as they are becoming less significant. He suggested there is enough franchise cricket to fill up the roster, adding that he doesn’t remember a single white-ball game.

4 Decomposed Bodies, Baby Dead Due to ‘Starvation’, 2-yr-old Survives: ‘Suicide’ Case Shocks Bengaluru

In a case similar to mass suicides in Delhi’s Burari, five decomposed bodies have been found from a house in Bengaluru’s Byadarahalli area. While four of them were found hanging, a nine-month-old boy was found dead on a bed. Some reports stated that the baby died of starvation after his family allegedly ended their lives.

US Panel Backs Covid-19 Boosters Only for Elderly, High-risk

Dealing the White House a stinging setback, a government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the board, and instead endorsed the extra vaccine dose only for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease. The twin votes represented a heavy blow to the Biden administration’s sweeping effort, announced a month ago, to shore up nearly all Americans’ protection amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

