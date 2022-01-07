News18 Afternoon Digest: SC Directs HC Registrar Gen to Secure PM's Travel Records, Security Alert Issued for Forces Ahead of R-Day & Other Top Stories

PM Modi Security Lapse: SC Directs HC Registrar General to Secure Travel Records of PM

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to forthwith secure the records, pertaining to security arrangements made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent Punjab visit, from the state government, its police and central agencies. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also asked the counsel representing the Punjab and the central governments to ask the committees set up by them separately to probe the lapses during the visit of the prime minister to hold their hands till Monday when it will hear the plea next.

Security Alert Issued for Forces Ahead of Republic Day, Election Season as Inputs Warn of Terror Attack

After getting inputs from multiple agencies on a suspected terror attack, security forces have issued a detailed alert for officers and troops deployed in five poll-bound states and for Republic Day ceremonies in the capital and other parts of the country. Sources aware about the development said that a detailed copy compiling the information and inputs has been shared with security forces who have been asked to prepare their troops accordingly.

‘He Was Treated Like a Criminal’: Novak Djokovic’s Brother Vents Out His Anger

Novak Djokovic’s brother Djordie Djokovic has vented out his anger on Tennis Australia saying it is the association that is behind the whole mess. Djokovic was denied entry in Australia and his visa was cancelled after the Serb said on social media that he had received a medical exemption to entry the country and participate in the Australian Open.

Hairstylist Jawed Habib Says ‘I am Sorry’ after Video of him Spitting on Woman Goes Viral

Hairstylist Jawed Habib, who has been caught in a Twitter storm after a video of him spitting on the hair of a woman emerged, issued an apology on Instagram later. In a video captioned “Sorry….. I mean it,", he said: “Some words spoken by me during my seminar have hurt people. I just want to say one thing… that these are professional workshops. They are attended by people from our profession. When these sessions get very long, we have to make them humorous. If you are hurt, I apologise from the bottom of my heart. Please forgive me, I’m sorry."

Oscar-Nominated Hollywood Director Peter Bogdanovich, Director of Paper Moon, Dead at 82

Peter Bogdanovich, the ascot-wearing cinephile and director of 1970s black-and-white classics like The Last Picture Show and Paper Moon, has died. He was 82. Bogdanovich died early Thursday morning at this home in Los Angeles, said his daughter, Antonia Bogdanovich. She said he died of natural causes.

‘Bulli Bai’ Mastermind Reveals Long Planning, Shows No Remorse: How Delhi Police Nabbed Neeraj Bishnoi

Twenty-one-year-old engineering student and ‘Bulli Bai’ app creator Neeraj Bishnoi, who was arrested by the Delhi Police from Assam, has owned up to creating the platform for Muslim women and putting them for fake auction, but has shown no regret for his actions. Brought to Delhi from Assam on a flight, Bishnoi is currently being interrogated by a team led by the DCP. He is the fourth person to be arrested in the case.

Swara Bhasker Tests Positive for Covid-19, Says ‘Symptoms Include Fever, a Splitting Headache’

With the surge of Covid-19 cases in India, several celebrities from the film industry have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Earlier singer Sonu Nigam, veteran actor Prem Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, to name a few, had contracted the virus. Now, actress Swara Bhasker, too, joined the long list of celebs infected with Covid-19. She took to Instagram to write, “Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. SO grateful for family & to be at home.Stay safe everyone "

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.