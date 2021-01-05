News18 Afternoon Digest: SC Gives Govt Go-Ahead for Central Vista Project; After Centre's Nod to Two Covid-19 Vaccines, Inoculation May Start Next Week and Other Stories

Supreme Court Gives Govt Go-Ahead for Central Vista Project

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to the Central Vista project while hearing a batch of pleas, which have questioned several aspects, including the environmental clearance granted to the ambitious Central vista project. The Central Vista revamp, announced in September, 2019 envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, that is to be constructed by August, 2022. READ MORE

Pushed to Corner by BJP, Why Nitish Kumar's 2024 Agenda May be Blocked by Rahul Gandhi's PM Ambition

The year 2020 proved to be a tough year for Nitish Kumar who had to walk the tightrope after being pushed to the brink following poor performance of the Janata Dal (U) in the state assembly elections. It faced another jolt when six of its seven MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - its long-standing ally in Bihar and at the national level. READ MORE

A Peek Through the Cracks in TMC's Bengal Bulwark That BJP is Using to Gain Ground in the State

A culture of political vendetta is blooming in West Bengal as the politically significant and tumultuous 2021 assembly election approaches. The recent attack on the convoy of BJP president JP Nadda, which sparked heated debate, is a case in point. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee immediately blamed the BJP for the attack on its own convoy, leading some to conclude that she alone has the rhetorical capacity to challenge the saffron party. READ MORE

After Govt Gives Nod to Two Covid-19 Vaccines, Inoculation May Start Next Week, Say Officials

As the government granting regulatory approvals to two coronavirus vaccines, the Centre has initiated the process of procurement, top government officials said on Monday adding that the inoculation could begin by end of next week in a phased manner. READ MORE

Janhvi Kapoor Buys Property Worth Rs 39 Crore in Amitabh Bachchan's Neighbourhood

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly invested in property worth Rs 39 crore in upscale area of Mumbai. The report mentions that the house is located in Juhu Vile Parle Scheme, which is known to be one of the most luxurious and upscale residential localities in the city. READ MORE

Delhi Nurse Made Illegal Approach to Indian Player During IPL 2020 for Insider Information - Report

A case of an alleged illegal approach to an Indian player for insider information during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has emerged. A nurse from New Delhi, who was posing as a doctor, approached an unnamed player on social media on September 30 - which was right in the middle of the tournament - and asked for information on the match as well as the playing XI as she wanted to place a bet on the match. READ MORE