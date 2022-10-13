News18 Afternoon Digest: SC Gives Split Verdict in Karnataka Hijab Row, Goa-Hyderabad SpiceJet Flight Forced to Make Emergency Landing & More

A SpiceJet flight was forced to make an emergency landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad after smoke was detected inside the cockpit, reports IANS. The SG 3735 plane was flying from Goa to Hyderabad when the pilot of the plane noticed smoke in the cockpit, minutes before its landing at the Hyderabad airport, according to reports. READ MORE

The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a split verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court judgement refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state. While Justice Hemant Gupta dismissed the appeals against the high court verdict, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia allowed them. READ MORE

Youth Today Are ‘Educated Jobless’, Jobs Can Come in by Filling Vacancies in Govt Sector: Rahul Gandhi

Some were Engineers, some were MBAs, but all ‘educated jobless’,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday while interacting with around 1,800 youths from Karnataka as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Jobs can come in by filling vacancies in the government sector, “so the first place from where the large number of jobs can come from is healthcare and the education sector,” he added. READ MORE

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gurtaj Bhullar’s wife Gurpreet Kaur was shot dead during a crossfire in Uttarakhand’s Jaspur on Wednesday. An operation led by the Uttar Pradesh Police was underway in the area, to nab mining mafia Zafar. When the Moradabad Police entered Jaspur to nab Zafar, a fight broke out, that led to two Police officers getting shot, and Gurpreet Kaur getting killed. READ MORE

If LinkedIn’s “hustle culture” could be epitomised in one single post, it would probably have to be the infamous “crying CEO” one. HyperSocial CEO Braden Wallake’s had drawn outrage after posting a selfie of himself crying after laying off employees. It had all the tell-tale red flags that one should be looking out for when it comes to the “LinkedIn dudes”. Now, Wallake is back with another post about his grandmother’s death which, people have argued, he has once again managed to turn into “company promo”. READ MORE

