News18 Afternoon Digest: SC Orders Final-Year Exams by Sept 30, Shinzo Abe Set to Resign and Other Top Headlines

Final Year University Exams to be Held by September 30, Rules Top Court

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the University Grants Commission's July 6 circular, directing varsities to conduct final year exams by September 30. The court said states must hold exams by September 30 to promote students, and if any states feel they can't conduct exams, they must approach the UGC with their concerns. Last week, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and Odisha had urged the court to direct the UGC to defer the final year examinations as the lives of lakhs of university students could be jeopardised due to the pandemic.

Japan PM Shinzo Abe Set To Announce Resignation Today, Citing Worsening Health: Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday, adding that the long-serving leader wanted to avoid causing problems for the government due to the worsening of a chronic health condition. Abe has battled the disease ulcerative colitis for years and two recent hospital visits within a week fanned questions on whether he could stay in the job until the end of his term as ruling party leader, and hence, premier, in September 2021.

Congress at Historic Low, Will be in Opposition for 50 Years: Kapil Sibal, Azad Double Down on 'Dissent'

Raising their voice one more time against the constant decline of Congress, senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal on Thursday said the party must hold elections to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and key organisational posts of state chiefs lest it continues to "sit in the Opposition for the next 50 years". Azad, who was one of the signatories to the letter sent to party chief Sonia Gandhi asking her for "sweeping changes" in Congress, said, "If my party wants to be in opposition for the next 50 years, then there is no need for elections within the party," he said.

World Bank Suspends Ease of Doing Business Report Amid Concerns of Data Manipulation

The World Bank Group has hit pause on the publication of the Doing Business report after irregularities pertaining to the changes to the data being used in the report surfaced. A statement issued by the World Bank Group read, "A number of irregularities have been reported regarding changes to the data in the Doing Business 2018 and Doing Business 2020 reports, published in October 2017 and 2019. The changes in the data were inconsistent with the Doing Business methodology."

My Family and I Have Thought of Dying by Suicide, or Someone Should Shoot Us: Rhea Chakraborty

The subject of investigation by multiple agencies in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, actor Rhea Chakraborty has revealed that the media trial threatens to push her family over the edge. "I have thought of suicide in the last couple of months. My family and I think about it, or we think someone should shoot us. We are middle class people, respect is everything for us. Everyone is making up stories, so what's the point in us giving any clarification?" she said in a TV interview.

Tokyo Has New Transparent Toilets Made of Special Glass Which Turn Opaque When Occupied

Public toilets are usually a welcome sight to anyone who has had too much to drink, but some might do a double-take when they come across the ones that have just opened in a Tokyo park. Made of special glass, the cubicles become opaque when the lock is turned, but are otherwise completely see-through, with sinks, urinals and toilet bowls in full view.