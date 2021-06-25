News18 Afternoon Digest: SC Panel Report on Delhi's 4 Times Exaggerated Oxygen Demand Triggers War of Words,

SC Panel Report on Delhi’s 4 Times Exaggerated Oxygen Demand Triggers War of Words Between BJP, AAP

An audit team appointed by the Supreme Court of India has reportedly found that the Delhi government exaggerated the oxygen requirement in the national capital by more than four times during the April 25-May 10 peak period of the Covid-19 second wave. On May 5, during the peak of the second wave of novel coronavirus infections, a Justice DY Chandrachud-led bench of the top court had directed the Centre to maintain oxygen supply of 700 MT to Delhi even as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had presented experts’ calculation pegging the need to be around 415 MT of LMO. READ MORE

Nothing Confirms The Ear 1 Will Be Arriving In India And It’ll Be With Flipkart

Nothing, the technology company founded by Carl Pei, has confirmed India plans for the ear (1) wireless earbuds. Nothing has confirmed a partnership with Indian e-commerce marketplace Flipkart. This comes a month after Nothing confirmed the Ear 1 wireless earbuds, the first tech product from the company, will be rolling out this summer. This exclusive partnership with Flipkart means that Nothing’s products, at least for the time being, will be available only on Flipkart. READ MORE

Hyundai Alcazar Review (1st Drive) - Much Needed 6/7-Seater SUV for India or Just an Extended Creta?

Not more than 5 years ago, Hyundai changed the course of sub-Rs 15 lakh SUVs in India by offering Creta, the 5-seater mid-size SUV. Fast forward to 2021, Hyundai is now aiming at the sub-Rs 20 lakh 7-seater SUV segment with their newest offering, the Alcazar. The Hyundai Alcazar is the brand’s first 6- and 7-seater SUV that is placed above the Creta and below Tucson in the company’s product lineup. READ MORE

Ali Fazal’s Role as Joy Lobo in 3 Idiots Led Him Into Depression for Its Close-to-Reality Depiction

Actor Ali Fazal will soon be seen in Netflix original anthology, Ray’s film Forget Me Not. The 34-year-old actor who has appeared in movies like Victoria and Abdul, Fukrey, and more made his Bollywood debut with the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots. Ali’s cameo as Joy Lobo in the Rajkumar Hirani movie was small yet impactful. READ MORE

Watch: Monalisa Flaunts Sexy Dance Moves on Neha Kakkar’s ‘Aao Raja,’ Stuns Internet

Bhojpuri actress and former lead antagonist of TV show Nazar, Monalisa is back to entertain her fans again, this time with a sizzling dance number video which she uploaded on Instagram. In the video, she is seen making sensuous dance moves on the hit song “Kundi mat khadkao raja” sung by Neha Kakkar. READ MORE

Tesla’s AI Chip is 180 Times More Powerful Than World’s Most Powerful Fight Jet F-35: Study

The global electronic and automotive industry is facing a major supply chain disruption that has created a backlog for most of manufacturers. This supply chain disruption is caused by a shortage of processor chips, as small as a coin in size, but provides computational power to the smallest of things like mobiles and video games to the biggest of machines like space rockets and planes. READ MORE

