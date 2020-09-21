News18 Afternoon Digest: Schools Reopen Today After 6 Months, 8 Rajya Sabha MPs Suspended and Other Top Stories

Schools Reopen from Today: Here's a State-Wise List of Rules for Students, Parents and Teachers

After almost six-months, schools in some states will reopen their gates to students of Classes 9-12 with a long list of rules to be followed as per the Covid-19 protocol announced in Unlock 4 by the central government. While Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka and Uttarakhand have said schools will not reopen on September 21, governments of Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya and Nagaland are permitting school reopening on voluntary basis. READ MORE

Venkaiah Naidu Suspends 8 Rajya Sabha MPs Day After Ruckus Over Farm Bills

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday suspended eight MPs, including TMC leader Derek O'Brien, a day after the Upper House witnessed unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting opposition members during the passage of farm bills. Naidu also rejected a notice for no-confidence motion against deputy chairman Harivansh on the grounds that proper procedure was not followed. READ MORE

10 Killed, Several Feared Trapped as 3-storey Building Collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

Seven children and three others were killed when a three-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town on Monday. Around 10 people are still feared trapped after the 43-year-old Jhilani building caved in at 3.40 am, police said, adding search operations are underway. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials said 15 people have been rescued so far. READ MORE

A sweep for ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Succession’ tops Emmy Awards

“Schitt's Creek,” the little Canadian show about a fish-out-of-water family, made history at Sunday's Emmy Awards with a comedy awards sweep, something even TV greats including “Frasier” and “Modern Family” failed to achieve. Zendaya, 24, became the youngest lead drama actress winner for her role as a troubled teenager in “Euphoria." “Succession,” a family power struggle over a media empire, was honored as best drama series, and creator Jesse Armstrong used the opportunity to offer “un-thank-yous,” including to President Donald Trump for what Armstrong called his “crummy and uncoordinated” response to the pandemic. READ MORE

Trump Implied That He Has Already Won the Nobel Peace Prize at a Rally. He's Only Been Nominated

US President Donald Trump has recently been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian parliamentarian for his role in helping to broker a Israel-UAE peace deal. If Trump wins, he will follow the footsteps of Barack Obama, his predecessor and political foe. 'If' being the keyword here. But the US President appears to be under the impression that he has already won the prize. Trump, at an election rally in North Carolina falsely implied that him and his supporters are being "honored" with the prize. READ MORE

IPL 2020: Wrong 'One-Short' Call Denies KXIP Victory Over DC, Virender Sehwag Lashes Out

ICC's new Eite Panel entrant Nitin Menon's howler may have cost Kings XI Punjab their first IPL game of the season against Delhi Capitals, decided through Super Over. Before the match went into Super Over, TV footage showed that square leg umpire Menon had called a "run short" when Chris Jordan took a couple of runs off Kagiso Rabada in the 19th over. But the TV replays showed that Jordan legally completed the first run and the bat was inside the crease. Former India captain Virender Sehwag lashed out at Menon. "The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match. Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference," he tweeted. READ MORE