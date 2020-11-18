News18 Afternoon Digest: Scientists Warn on Ebola-Like Virus, MP Mulls ‘Cow Cabinet’ and Other Top Stories

Scientists Say Fatal Ebola-like 'Chapare Virus' Can be Transferred Between Humans through Bodily Fluids

The virus that causes chapare hemorrhagic fever - a rare disease which has been identified in Bolivia - can be transmitted between humans, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Monday even as nations struggled to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. One small outbreak of the virus had previously been documented in 2004. This was in the Chapare region, located east of La Paz in Bolivia. It can cause haemorrhagic fevers like Ebola. But scientists have now found out that in 2019, two patients transmitted the virus to three healthcare workers in La Paz. One of the patients and two medical workers later died, the Guardian reports. READ MORE

After Plans for 'Love Jihad' Law, Madhya Pradesh Decides to Set Up 'Cow Cabinet'

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up a 'cabinet' for the protection of cows. The first meeting of the unique panel will be held on November 22 in Agar Malwa. The announcement comes a day after the state shared its plans to formulate a law to deter 'love jihad'. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, however, is yet to come up with more details of powers and responsibilities of the cow cabinet. READ MORE

Indian-Americans Vivek Murthy, Arun Majumdar Likely to Make Biden Cabinet: Reports

Two eminent Indian-Americans, including former US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, are among the potential cabinet picks in the next Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration, according to media reports. Murthy, who currently is the top Indian-American advisor to President-elect Biden on Covid-19 , is a potential pick for the post of Secretary of Health and Human Services. Stanford University Professor Arun Majumdar is being considered for the post of Secretary of Energy, The Washington Post and Politico said in their reports. READ MORE

Chinese Covid Vaccine Candidate Appears Safe, Induces Immune Response: Preliminary Study

Results from an early-phase clinical trial of a Chinese vaccine candidate, CoronaVac, revealed that the formulation appears safe and induces an antibody response in healthy volunteers aged 18 to 59 years. According to the findings of the phase 1/2 randomised clinical trial, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, the vaccine candidate could induce an antibody response in participants within 28 days of the first immunisation, by giving two doses 14 days apart. READ MORE

Vijayanagara, Carved Out of Ballari, is Karnataka's 31st District as Cabinet Gives Approval

Vijayanagara, which will be carved out of Ballari district, is set to be Karnataka's 31st district after cabinet nod on Wednesday. Chief minister BS Yediyurappa had last year announced he will soon place a proposal before the cabinet for approval of carving out Vijayanagara district, which is named after the capital of historic Vijayanagara Empire. READ MORE

RBI Announces Draft Scheme to Merge Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank

Immediately after placing loss-making private bank Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) under moratorium and superseding its Board of Directors, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a draft scheme for its amalgamation with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL). RBI has placed LVB under a moratorium for 30 days that would end on December 16, according to statements from the regulator. As part of the moratorium, the regulator has capped deposit withdrawals by customers to Rs 25,000. Borrowers can withdraw above Rs 25,000 only for unforeseen expenses like medical treatment, education, etc. READ MORE

Sensex Crosses 44,000 Mark in Opening Trade; Nifty Tests 12,900

Equity benchmark Sensex crossed the 44,000 mark for the first time in early trade on Wednesday, tracking gains in financial stocks amid largely positive cues from other Asian markets and persistent foreign fund inflow. After touching its lifetime intra-day high of 44,051.66, the 30-share BSE index was trading 55.15 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 44,007.86. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 19.10 points or 0.15 per cent to 12,893.30. PowerGrid was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 1 per cent, followed by SBI, M&M, L&T, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and ONGC. READ MORE

Elon Musk is Being Called ‘Space Karen' For His Covid Theories. He Kinda Deserves It

There's a new Karen in town, and by town, we mean the Internet - and this time, the 'Karen' is an already popular figure: Tech mogul of Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk. After bizarre views on colonizing Mars, supporting Kanye West for president and naming his son X Æ A-Xii, Musk recently outed himself as a covidiot. And since he hasn’t budged from that position, the Internet has a term (other than covidiot) to coin for Musk: Space Karen. A "Karen" is a pejorative term for someone perceived as entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is appropriate or necessary. A common stereotype is that of a white woman who uses her privilege to demand her own way at the expense of others. READ MORE