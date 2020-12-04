News18 Afternoon Digest: Sensex Sets Record After RBI’s Growth Optimism; GHMC Election Results; UP Cops Stop Interfaith Wedding

Sensex Hits 45,000 for the First Time Ever as RBI Ups GDP Forecast From -9.5% To -7.5%

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday revised the real GDP growth projection for 2020-21 from -9.5 per cent to -7.5 per cent. The central bank had estimated GDP to contract by 9.5 per cent in its previous assessment in October. The RBI's optimistic stance pushed Indian shares to record highs, as BSE Sensex crossed the 45,000 mark for the first time ever. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also assured that the economy will witness positive GDP growth in the second half of the financial year as the MPC kept the repo rate unchanged. READ MORE

Hyderabad GHMC Election Results: Initial Trends Show BJP in the Driving Seat

The BJP has taken a big lead over Telangana CM K Chandrasekar Rao’s TRS in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, according to initial trends. While the BJP is leading on 81 seats as of 11.30 am, the TRS is ahead on 24 and the AIMIM on 12. The high-stakes Hyderabad municipal elections had seen an exceptionally shrill and divisive contest in which the BJP had fielded national leaders like Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Yogi Adityanath. READ MORE

UP Cops Stop Inter-Faith Wedding Despite Consent From Families, Week After New Conversion Law

A week after a new ordinance by the Uttar Pradesh government to stop unlawful conversion became law, police intervened and stopped an inter-faith wedding ceremony from taking place in Lucknow on Wednesday night despite families of the couple consenting to the solemnisation and asked them follow the ‘due process’ for such a marriage. The two families were taken to the police station and were asked to first seek clearance for the marriage from the Lucknow District Magistrate. READ MORE

Thiruvananthapuram Airport Suspends Operations Till 6 pm in Wake as Cyclone Burevi Weakens

Cyclone Burevi weakened into a deep depression over Gulf of Mannar close Ramanathapuram District in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. The associated wind speed is about 50-60 gusting to 70 kmph. The Thiruvananthapuram airport will remain shut from 10 AM to 6 PM on December 4. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 24 hours. READ MORE

Diljit Dosanjh vs Kangana Ranaut Made Indians Need Translations. Punjabi Twitter Stepped In to Help

It may have been an unlikely, unexpected showdown, but Desi Internet was hooked onto Twitter for most of Thursday as a feud unfolded between Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh over the ongoing farmers protests in India. The Twitter fight started on Wednesday when Dosanjh hit out at Ranaut for misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman from the farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh and said the woman had joined the protest for Rs 100. What followed was an ugly war of words and to every attack from Ranaut, Dosanjh had a counter attack in shudh Punjabi. READ MORE

Farmers Body BKU Demands Jail Term for Corportates and Traders Buying Crops Below MSP

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national president Naresh Tikait on Thursday demanded a provision for jail terms for corporates and businessmen seeking to purchase farmers' produce at a price below the MSP. Tikait raised the demand while addressing farmers sitting for the last four days at UP Gate on Delhi-Meerut highway's Delhi-Ghaziabad border, where they also had a few skirmishes with police on blocking the traffic. READ MORE