News18 Afternoon Digest: Serum Institute Seeks Emergency Use Nod for Covishield in India, Mystery Illness Kills 1 in Andhra Pradesh and Other Top Stories

After Pfizer, Serum Institute Seeks Emergency Use Nod for Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine Covishield in India

The Serum Institute of India on Sunday became the first indigenous company to apply to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorisation for the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in the country citing unmet medical needs due to the pandemic and in the interest of the public at large, official sources said. A day earlier, the Indian arm of US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer became the first to seek a similar approval from India's drug regulator for its own COVID-19 vaccine in the country, after securing such clearance in the UK and Bahrain.

The phase-three clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, is being conducted by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India on Sunday (SII), co-sponsored by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in various parts of the country in addition to clinical studies being carried out by Oxford-AstraZeneca in the UK and Brazil. Based on phase two and three clinical trial results, the SII with the help of the ICMR will pursue early availability of the vaccine for India, the country's apex health research body had said last month.

Mystery Disease Kills 1, Lands Over 290 in Hospital in Andhra’s Eluru; Fits, Nausea Among Symptoms

A mysterious disease that began spreading in Eluru in Andhra Pradesh claimed one life on Sunday, while 292 others fell sick. More than 140 of the patients have returned home after treatment at hospital, while the condition of others was stable, medical and health officials in West Godavari district said. It has not been established yet as to what caused the disease that saw people suddenly falling unconscious after suffering from symptoms of fits and nausea. A 45-year-old man who was admitted to the government general hospital in Vijayawada on Sunday morning with symptoms of nausea and epilepsy died in the evening.

Majority of the people had recovered within a few minutes but at least seven were shifted to the government hospital on Sunday for better treatment. Special teams of doctors have been rushed to Eluru to treat the victims while a house-to-house survey has been undertaken to identify prospective patients.

Heavy Police Force Deployed at Akhilesh Yadav's House to Stop Him from Joining March for Farmers

A heavy police force has been deployed from Samajwadi Party’s office to Akhilesh Yadav’s residence in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh ahead of the party supremo’s visit to ‘Kisan Pad Yatra’ on Monday. Yadav had announced the yatra on Sunday in solidarity with agitating farmers demanding repulsion of new agri laws. The police have deployed barricades on the entire stretch of Vikramaditya Marg, while the roads have been sealed for the general public. Pleading to support agitating farmers, Yadav also requested people and party workers to ensure food and medical supplies for the protestors who threatened to intensify protests and block more roads.

Yadav will be participating in the Samajwadi Party's statewide ‘Kisan Padayatra’ on Monday. While announcing the solidarity march, Yadav said that SP supports the demands of the farmers and the Government should withdraw all three anti-farmer laws. This law is withdrawn, the party will organize a continuous march in the entire state. Chief Yadav himself will participate in the yatra beginning from Mandi in Kannauj to the Kisan Bazar.

Varun Dhawan Tests Covid 19 Positive, Says Could have been More Careful

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tested positive for coronavirus . Monday, he took to social media to share news of his diagnosis and confirmed that he has contracted the virus. The actor was shooting for Raj Mehta's upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. "So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19 . All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19 . So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. thank u," he wrote.

Varun took off to Chandigarh, a few days before Diwali along with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli to start filming for the family entertainer. However, the shoot has come to an abrupt halt after a couple of members tested positive for the novel coronavirus .

Old Photo of Hardik Pandya Receiving Award Goes Viral After His Match-winning Knock Against Australia

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance with the bat against Australia in second T20I clash at Manuka Oval on Sunday. Chasing a formidable target of 195, India remained in the hunt with handy innings by Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli. However, the match came down to the wire as the Men in Blue still needed a stiff 35 off 15 balls at one stage.

Pandya, who looked calm and collected through his knock, waited for the right deliveries to come his way and smashed two sixes to take India home after the hosts still needed 14 in the last over from Australian pace bowler Daniel Sams. Pandya smashed 42 off 22, an inning studded with three boundaries and two maximums. As fans gathered on social media to heap praises on Pandya's heroics, others dug up an old photo of the all-rounder receiving the best batsman award back in 2011, years before he broke into the scene. The photograph also shows Pandya's incredible rise as a bankable player in the squad and that he has become a force to reckon with in the past few years or so.