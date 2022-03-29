News18 Afternoon Digest: Seven Indian-Origin Persons Charged in $1 Million Insider Trading Scheme & Other Stories

Creators of ‘Bulli Bai’, ‘Sulli Deals’ Apps Get Bail on Humanitarian Grounds

Bulli Bai’ app case accused Niraj Bishnoi and ‘Sulli Deals’ app creator Omkareshwar Thakur were ganted bail on humanitarian grounds by a Delhi court on Monday. The court considered that the accused are first-time offenders and continued incarceration would be detrimental to their overall wellbeing but imposed strict conditions on the accused so that they cannot threaten any witness and temper any evidence. READ MORE

Goa Cabinet Decides to Provide 3 Cooking Gas Cylinders Free to Households

The Goa government has said it will provide three cooking gas cylinders free of cost to households in the coastal state, as promised by the BJP in its election manifesto. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made the announcement on Monday after chairing the first meeting of the new cabinet, comprising him and eight other ministers. READ MORE

Covid ‘Deltacron’ Recombinant to be More Virulent? Experts Say No Cause for Panic, But Advise Caution

With the detection of the ‘deltacron’ variant, which has characteristics of both the Delta and Omicron variants, experts pointed out that hybrid variants such as this need to be watched closely as they can pick up the best parts of both and quickly develop into a supervirus. READ MORE

US Eases Covid Travel Rating for India as Cases Dip. Here’s What it Means for Those Planning A Visit

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department eased government Covid-19 travel ratings for India amid a steady decline in coronavirus cases in the country. READ MORE

Seven Indian-Origin Persons Charged in $1 Million Insider Trading Scheme

Seven Indian-origin persons have been charged by federal authorities with insider trading in a scheme through which they made over a million dollars in illegal profits. READ MORE

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Australia All-rounder Ellyse Perry Ruled Out of Semifinal Clash Against West Indies

Six-time ICC Women’s World Cup champions Australia suffered a huge blow ahead of their semifinal against the West Indies at Basin Reserve on Wednesday as their star all-rounder Ellyse Perry was ruled out due to injury. READ MORE

