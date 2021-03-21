News18 Afternoon Digest: Sharpest Covid Rise in Nearly 4 Months, Meet Dattatreya Hosabale, New RSS Gen Secy & Other Top Stories

India Registers Over 43,000 New Cases in 24 Hrs, Sharpest Surge in Nearly 4 Months; Harsh Vardhan Blames Laxity for Rise in Cases

India registered 43,846 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, setting another sharpest daily high in nearly four months. The numbers come amid a worrying surge in Covid-19 cases that has prompted measures in states like Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Holding the laxity shown by people in following safety protocols as the reason behind the recent surge in coronavirus cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urged them not to let their guard down against the infection, else the situation may turn “dangerous”.

Dattatreya Hosabale, the RSS Man Who Has Friends in Every Ideology

Aweek ago, Dattatreya Hosabale was the chief guest at a function to celebrate the birth centenary of renowned Kannada poet Gopalakrishna Adiga in Bengaluru. Datta to his close friends, Dattaji to the Sangh Parivar and HS Dattatreya to others, the 66-year-old spoke eloquently about Adiga, the pioneer of neo-modernist poetry in Kannada.

Didi Trumps Party for People’s Affections in TMC Fortress

“We love Didi, but her party has not delivered. It has been 10 years. I can’t say whom I will vote for,” Sudipto Pal says, standing at the rear of a half-empty ground in Haldia town as chief minister Mamata Banerjee speaks from the stage. In a way, Pal sums up what appears to be a dominant sentiment among a large section of undecided, silent voters in this part of West Bengal.

Cong Releases List of 39 Picks for Bengal; Sisir Adhikari Meets BJP Amid Buzz of Attending Shah Rally

The Congress released another list of 39 candidates late on Saturday night for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases of the West Bengal assembly election. It has fielded Md Shadab Khan in Bhowanipore, Md Mukhtar in Kolkata Port and Asutosh Chatterjee in Rashbehari seat. Santosh Kumar Pathak will be contesting from Chowringhee, while Janab Ajmal Khan is the party’s candidate from Jorasanko in Kolkata. In Krisnanagar Uttar, the Congress has declared Silvi Saha as its candidate, while Dharmendra Shaw will fight from Bhatpara.

Fate of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Hangs in Balance After Former Top Cop’s Corruption Charges

After former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled serious allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the fate of the minister hangs in balance as opposition parties have called for his resignation. Former CM Devendra Fadnavis demanded Home Minister’s resignation and called for an impartial probe to be conducted.

India vs England: WATCH – Virat Kohli & Jos Buttler Engage in War of Words After Latter is Dismissed

India skipper Virat Kohli is one of the few players in the team, who expresses his emotions on the field. The match on Saturday against England was another occasion where he was all pumped up with the way his players fought on the field. In fact, there was a heated exchange between him and batsman Jos Buttler, when the latter got out to a delivery by India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Prior to Buttler’s fall, England were in total control while chasing 225, having scored 130/1 in 12.5 overs. He was being ably supported by Dawid Malan. But after the dismissal, both Kohli and Buttler were seen arguing, before the batsman walked back. After the incident, Kohli was seen talking to umpire Nitin Menon.