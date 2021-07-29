News18 Afternoon Digest: Sherlyn Chopra Accuses Raj Kundra of Sexual Assault, Decision on Mumbai Local Trains Soon & Other Top Stories

Sherlyn Chopra Accuses Raj Kundra of Sexual Assault: ‘He Kissed Me Even Though I Resisted’

Mumbai Crime Branch’s Property Cell had summoned Sherlyn Chopra to appear before them on July 27 to record her statement in connection to the pornography case involving Raj Kundra, who is currently in 14-day judicial custody. The actress had applied to the Mumbai Sessions Court for anticipatory bail in the porn racket case, fearing arrest like co-accused Kundra. She claimed that she was the first one to share information with the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police in March 2021 about Kundra’s company Armsprime that led to his arrest. She was granted anticipatory bail on Tuesday.

Mumbai Local Trains May Soon be Opened for Fully Vaccinated, Minister Says Decision in 2-3 Days

People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 may soon be allowed to travel on Mumbai local trains unrestricted. Maharashtra state cabinet minister Aslam Shaikh said that a decision in this regard may be taken in two or three days. “As a minister, I am also of the view that person whose two doses are completed should be allowed to travel in Mumbai local, we have also informed Chief Minister about this. After studying the report by the task force, a decision on Mumbai local will be taken in next two to three days," the guardian minister was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times on Wednesday.

Days After 2 Minors Raped, Goa CM Asks Why 14-yr-old Girls Hang Out on Beaches at Night

The parents of teenagers need to introspect as to why their wards hang out on the state’s beaches after dark, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the state Assembly on Wednesday. “Ten children went for a party on the beach. Out of the 10, six returned home. The remaining four, including two boys and two girls, stayed on the beach the whole night. When a 14-year old girl spends the night on the beach, the parents too have to introspect, they too should be taking care," the Chief Minister said in his reply to a calling attention motion moved during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the state Assembly.

Milind Soman Asks ‘Has Someone Hacked Wikipedia’ After Finding Errors on His Page; Wife Ankita Konwar Reacts

Bollywood heartthrob, actor Milind Soman, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to point out discrepancies on his Wikipedia page. The page displays two separate birth dates of the actor, both being on2020. It also states that Soman has been booked for running nude on the beach. The actor clarified the mistakes on social media.

What are Aashirwaad Yatras? Here’s How BJP is Reaching Out to Uttar Pradesh Before Polls

Ahead of the much-awaited state elections n Uttar Pradesh, BJP high command has asked their MPs to carry out ‘Ashirvad Yatras’, a move meant for mass connect and seeking blessings from the common people. The Jan Ashirwad Yatra will begin on August 16. BJP chief JP Nadda addressed members of parliament from three regions of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Four of the new ministers in the union council of ministers are from Uttar Pradesh and will undertake Jan Ashirwad Yatra across minimum of three Lok Sabha constituencies “to seek blessings of the people".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here