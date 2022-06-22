News18 Afternoon Digest: Shinde Camp Seeks Time to meet Guv But Koshyari Lands in Hosp with Covid-19 & Other Stories

After Amit Shah’s Meeting, Agencies, Forces Go Aggressive Against J&K Terror, 2 Dozen Terrorists Eliminated

Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting on Jammu and Kashmir’s security situation in the first week of June has put all on their toes, with all agencies and forces going aggressive against terror. While the central intelligence agencies are making backdoor efforts and specific intelligence gathering, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is raiding supporters of terror outfits involved in multiple cases. READ MORE

Maharashtra Crisis: Shinde Camp Seeks Time to meet Guv But Koshyari Lands in Hosp with Covid-19

The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who had flown to Guwahati in Assam, at midnight are likely to return to Mumbai. Sources said that Shinde camp had sought time to meet Maharashtra Governor. However, it has now come to light that Bhagat Singh Koshyari has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted at a hospital with “mild symptoms”. READ MORE

Scindia, Pilot & Now Shinde: How BJP Works 24×7 to Chip at Possible Rebels, Keep Oppn Govts on Tenterhooks

From Jyotiraditya Scindia to Sachin Pilot, and now Eknath Shinde – the BJP’s model of 24×7 politics has a constant element of silently chipping away at possible rebels in states to keep the opposition governments on tenterhooks and take them by surprise. READ MORE

Afghanistan Earthquake: At Least 300 Dead, More Than 600 Injured In Paktika Province

Astrong earthquake killed at least 300 people in Afghanistan, Afghan officials speaking to news agencies said. State-run Bakhtar News Agency said more than 600 people were injured in the earthquake and cited officials who said the tally is likely to rise. READ MORE

PM Modi Delivers Keynote Address At BRICS Business Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum on Wednesday. He participated in virtual mode with a pre-recorded speech. PM Modi, at the invitation of Chinese president Xi Jinping, will attend the 14th BRICS Summit hosted by China in virtual format this week on Thursday and Friday. READ MORE

Diganth Manchale Is Stable After Cervical Spine Injury. Pics Inside

Kannada actor Dignath Manchale, on June 21, injured his neck while trying an adventure activity in Goa. The actor was rushed to the hospital immediately, where he got primary treatment. Post which, he was shifted to Manipal hospital in Bangalore. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.