News18 Afternoon Digest: Shraddha's Murder In 'Heat Of Moment', Says Lawyer; HC Dismisses CBI Probe & Other Stories

In today’s edition of News18 afternoon digest, we are covering a series of news stories, including the Shraddha murder case, where Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking CBI probe into the matter. The court said that 80% of the probe is already complete. On other news, a threat message against PM Modi was received by the Mumbai Police’s traffic wing. The cops are now probing the case.

Aaftab Killed Shraddha In ‘Heat Of Moment’, Says Lawyer; HC Dismisses CBI Probe plea

The police have moved Saket Court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test on Aaftab Ameen Poonawala-who allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces-as he is misleading the investigators. “Police team might conduct a polygraph test before the Narco test. The test is likely to be conducted in Rohini’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL)," the source said, adding that drug angle is also being probed. Police will go ahead with the test today if the court permits. READ MORE

Mumbai Police’s Traffic Wing Receives Threat Message Against PM Modi, Top Officials Briefed

Mumbai Police received a threat message against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to cops, the messages — which also contained audio clips — were sent to Mumbai Traffic Police’s WhatsApp helpline number. Earlier, a 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call to the Pune police control room, claiming that a plan was being hatched in a flat to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to carry out bomb blasts at Pune and Mumbai railway stations. READ MORE

Bengaluru, Mumbai See Coldest Nov Day in Years, Mercury in Delhi Dips to 9°C; Chennai Temp Dip Sparks Memes

The country seems to be under a cold spell with Mercury dipping across major cities in India. While there’s a debate whether winter has arrived early or not, we’ll let the numbers decide to settle the argument. READ MORE

No More Layoffs at Twitter, Ready To Hire Again, Says Elon Musk

After firing about two-thirds of the micro-blogging platform’s 7,500 employees in only three weeks after his take over, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that the company is done with layoffs and is hiring again. At a meeting with employees, Musk also claimed that Twitter is now actively hiring for positions in engineering and sales, reports The Verge. He also asked the staffers to recommend potential candidates. READ MORE

Firoz Nadiadwala to Make Awara Paagal Deewana 2, Welcome 3 Without Akshay Kumar? Here’s What We Know

t came as a huge disappointment for fans when Paresh Rawal had confirmed that Akshay Kumar was no longer a part of Hara Pheri 3, a fresh sequel to the cult franchise. It was also reported that Kartik Aaryan had instead joined the cast. Following this, amid a lot of speculations and rumors, Suniel Shetty had given a statement that Hera Pheri is incomplete without Raju (Akshay Kumar) and he would try to work something out with Firoz Nadiadwala. However, now as per fresh reports by an entertainment portal, Nadiadwala is hurt by Akshay Kumar’s statement regarding opting out of the film due to poor script. The producer has reportedly decided to go ahead with Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3 without Khiladi Kumar. READ MORE

FIFA World Cup 2022: Budweiser to Give Beer Stock to Winning Country After Alcohol Ban in Qatar

The host nation of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar revised its policy on alcohol sales during the month-long tournament. Qatar imposed a prohibition on selling alcohol just a few days ahead of the start of the tournament. The decision, however, has not gone down well with the beer brand, Budweiser which has been one of the official sponsors of the tournament for the past few editions. Budweiser intended to provide the beers both at stadiums and fan zones during the game. READ MORE

