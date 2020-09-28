News18 Afternoon Digest: Shutdown in Karnataka over Farm Bills, Punjab CM Says Will Move SC & Other Top Stories

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Shutdown in Karnataka, DMK Leads Massive Protest in Tamil Nadu; Punjab CM to Stage Sit-in

Farmers' organisations in Karnataka are observing a dawn-to-dusk shutdown across the state today to protest against the farm bills passed by the Parliament last week and approved by President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday. The protests against the contentious bills have also intensified in Tamil Nadu, where the DMK is holding a state-wide agitation, and in Punjab, where CM Amarinder Singh will join the farmers by staging a sit-in.

Unborn Twins Die as Pregnant Woman Turned Away by Three Kerala Hospitals Due to Covid-19 Scare

The unborn twins of a pregnant woman died in Kerala's Malappuram after she was denied treatment at three hospitals because of a Coronavirus scare.The woman's husband, NC Sherief, said he lost his twins after he tried getting his wife, 20, admitted to a hospital for around 14 hours, but was turned away repeatedly.

Hyperloop Can Cut Travel Time from Bengaluru Airport to City Centre to Just 10 Minutes, Study Shows

The drive between Bengaluru to the Kempegowda International Airport, which takes over an hour's drive could be completed within 10 minutes in the future. The Bangalore International Airport Limited signed a memorandum of understanding with a US-based Virgin the Hyperloop, a Hyperloop technology leader to conduct a study on the feasibility for a proposed Hyperloop corridor, The News Minute reported.

Donald Trump’s Taxes Show Chronic Losses and Years of Income Tax Avoidance

Donald Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency. In his first year in the White House, he paid another $750.He had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years — largely because he reported losing much more money than he made. As the president wages a reelection campaign that polls say he is in danger of losing, his finances are under stress, beset by losses and hundreds of millions of dollars in debt coming due that he has personally guaranteed.

IPL 2020: Who is Rahul Tewatia, Rajasthan Royals’ Latest Six-hitting Sensation?

Rajasthan Royal's Rahul Tewatia caught the attention of cricket lovers with his excellent batting performance in Sunday's IPL 2020 clash. Playing first, Kings XI Punjab set a huge target of 224 for Rajasthan Royals. KL Rahul, Punjab's skipper, and Mayank Agarwal played outstanding innings for their side. Agarwal scored his maiden IPL hundred, smashing 106 off 50 balls, while Rahul made 69 runs off 54 deliveries.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Crisis: RBI Appoints Committee of Directors to Run Day-to-Day Affairs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said day-to-day affairs of Lakshmi Vilas Bank will be run by Committee of Directors who will exercise the discretionary powers of the MD and the CEO in the ad-interim.At the latest Annual General Meeting of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, last week, shareholders had disapproved seven of the board members from continuing. In its last result, the bank reported a negative tier one ratio of -1.83 percent.