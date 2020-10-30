News18 Afternoon Digest: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla Says Can Explore Emergency Covid-19 Vaccine Licence & Other Top Stories

Covid-19 Vaccine in December? Can Explore Emergency Licence Based on UK Trials, Says Adar Poonawalla

The Serum Institute of India may apply for an emergency licence for Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' based on safety data and results from the Oxford-AstraZeneca candidate's trials in the United Kingdom, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has said. In an exclusive interview to News18, Poonawalla said there are as yet no safety concerns but it would take 2-3 years to gauge the long-term effects of the vaccine. The CEO of the world's largest vaccine maker by number of doses added that the shot would be made available to people at an affordable rate and batted for its inclusion in the Universal Immunisation Programme.

Mark Zuckerberg Warns of 'Civil Unrest' if Election Results Take Long, Asks Facebook to be Ready for 'Test'

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday warned of the potential for civil unrest as votes are tallied in a US election that will be "a test" for the social network. Zuckerberg expressed his concern while describing safeguards against misinformation and voter suppression at the leading social network that are intended to avoid the kinds of deception and abuse that played out four years ago. "I'm worried that with our nation so divided and election results potentially taking days or weeks to be finalized there is a risk of civil unrest," said Zuckerberg, who had also been grilled during a session on Capitol Hill earlier this week.

Half-hour Frenzy, 21-yr-old Tunisian Suspect: What We Know So Far About Nice Church Attack

A knife attacker killed three people, cutting the throat of at least one woman, inside a church in Nice on the French Riviera on Thursday. The brutal killings come only two weeks after a French teacher was decapitated outside his school north of Paris by an Islamist extremist -- the teacher had shown his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed during a lesson on freedom of speech. At 8:29 am French time (0729 GMT) a man with a knife began attacking people praying inside the Basilica of Notre-Dame in the heart of the Mediterranean city. The attacker had a copy of the Koran and three knives with him, France's anti-terror prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard told a news conference. In a near half-hour frenzy in the Notre-Dame basilica in the centre of Nice, the assailant used a 30 centimetre (12 inches) knife to cut the throat of a 60-year-old woman, who died inside the church.

Delhi's Air Quality 'Very Poor', Likely to Improve by Saturday Due to Favourable Wind Speed

The national capital's air quality was recorded in the very poor category on Friday morning, while a government forecasting agency said some improvement is likely due to favourable wind speed. On Thursday, the city's air quality index (AQI) touched severe levels for a brief period before slipping back into the very poor category. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitoring agency, SAFAR, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution was 36 percent on Thursday — the maximum so far this season. Delhi recorded an AQI of 380 at 9:30 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 395 on Thursday. It was 297 on Wednesday, 312 on Tuesday, 353 on Monday, and 349 on Sunday.

Seven of Family Returning from Wedding Killed in Road Accident in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari

Seven members of a family, who were on their way back from a wedding, were killed in an accident in East Godavari district's Gokavaram on Friday morning. The bride who was from Rajanagaram Mandal Velugubanda and the groom who hailed from Gokavaram Mandal were married at the Tantikonda Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple on Thursday night. According to the police, after the wedding ceremony got over at around 2:30am on Friday, 20 people, who were relatives of the newlyweds, left the venue in a truck.

Apple iPhone 12 On Sale On Apple India Online Store: Trade In Your Old Phone For Up To Rs 22,000 Off

The Apple iPhone 12 is now on sale on the Apple India Online Store. The Apple iPhone 12 is part of the four-iPhone strong line-up for 2020 that also includes the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 12 had gone on preorder earlier this month with the promised deliveries starting October 30 onwards, depending on variant and colour choice. At this time, all colour and storage options of the Apple iPhone 12 are up for order. This means, you can choose between the 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options as well as the Blue, Green, Black, White and (PRODUCT)RED colours. The 64GB iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 79,900 while the 128GB iPhone 12 costs Rs 84,900 while the price tag on the 256GB iPhone 12 is Rs 94,900. At this time, the estimates on the Apple India online Store suggest the deliveries for the iPhone 12 will happen November 4 onwards, depending on your address and pincode.

Scarlett Johansson Ties the Knot with Colin Jost in a Private Ceremony

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has married comedian Colin Jost in a hush-hush ceremony. Earlier in May, the two had got engaged after being in a relationship for two years. They made their public debut as a couple in November 2017. The actress and the Saturday Night Live star tied the knot over the weekend "in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones," according to a post from Meals on Wheels, which broke the news, saying it was the couple's "wedding wish" to call attention to the charity.

'Saviour in Lockdown': PUBG Fans Bid Emotional Farewell as Battle Royale Game Shuts Shop in India

It's all over. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds aka PUBG will no longer work in India starting Friday (October 30), the company announced the development in a Facebook post. This comes after PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite found a mention in an order issued by the Indian government in September that stated 118 apps had been banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology over security threats from China. Tencent Games that owns of the mobile game, said on Facebook that it "deeply regrets this outcome" and thanked PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite fans for their support in India.