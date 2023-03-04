News18 Afternoon Digest: Sisodia's Bail Plea in Delhi Liquorgate to be Heard at 2pm, Big Bribery Case in K'taka Puts BJP in Spot & Other Stories

Read the latest news on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in Delhi excise scam, big bribery scam in Karnataka ahead of Assembly polls, Sunil Gavaskar slams ICC and other top stories.

Sisodia’s Bail Plea to be Heard at 2pm, Tight Security at CBI HQ | Delhi Liquorgate Updates

A Delhi court is likely to hear the bail application of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday when he is scheduled to be produced before the judge as his five-day CBI custody is expiring. Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, filed a bail petition in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court yesterday. READ MORE

In K’taka Poll Season, Big Bribery Case Puts BJP in Spot | All About MLA Virupakshappa, Son & Rs 8 Cr

Striking images of officials counting piles of cash have spelt trouble for the BJP in Karnataka ahead of assembly elections in the state. Lokayukta officials on Thursday arrested BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son Prashanth Kumar for accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. READ MORE

Truth ‘Being a Victim’ to Trolls, CJI Chandrachud Explains the Flip Side of Technology | Top Quotes

The truth has become a “victim" in the age of false news and with the spread of social media, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said adding that people today have short “patience and tolerance", and are not willing to accept perspectives which are different from their own. READ MORE

ICMR Says Influenza A Subtype H3N2 Cause Of Rising Respiratory Illness | All About The Flu Behind Increasing Fever Cases

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has identified the ‘Influenza A subtype H3N2’ virus as its major cause of rising cases of high fever and cough being reported across the country. H3N2, a subtype of viruses that causes flu, causes more hospitalisations than other influenza subtypes, according to the apex health research agency. READ MORE

Masan Holi 2023: How 50,000 ‘Holi Ghosts’ Celebrate Lord Shiva at Kashi’s Cremation Grounds

Said to be one of the most sacred cremation grounds, the Harishchandra Ghat in Varanasi was drenched in festivities on Friday after saints, seers and other devotees of Lord Shiva thronged the ghat to take part is one of the most peculiar traditions of playing Holi with the ashes and remains of the pyre. READ MORE

‘My Brother Would Have Cherished Our Decision’: How Organs of a Brain-Dead Man Saved Lives of 4, Their Kin

During the outbreak of Covid-19, 39-year-old Manikandan Ayyappan would set up ‘langars’ in ‘jhuggis’ in eastern Delhi. From setting up cold water stalls during hot summers to distributing food to poor kids, Mayur Vihar-based Ayyappan, a spice merchant, believed in ‘karma’. READ MORE

‘How Many Demerit Points Did Gabba Pitch Get When Match Ended in 2 Days’: Sunil Gavaskar Slams ICC

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at ICC for giving three demerit points to Indore Pitch as it got rated ‘poor’ after the third Test match was finished on Day 3. Australia dominated India at Holkar Cricket Stadium and registered a clinical 9-wicket victory to bounce back 1-2 in the series with one match left to play. READ MORE

Kiara Advani Reacts to #Sidkiara Trends on Social Media, Says ‘Are We Deserving of So Much Love?’ | Exclusive

Having delivered a slew of hits last year with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, and Govinda Naam Mera, actor Kiara Advani has emerged as a force to reckon with. Many, in fact, believe that she has become a top choice for filmmakers and one of the most sought-after names in the Hindi film industry. And her popularity has spilled over on social media too. With more than 28 million followers on Instagram, she is one of the most loved Bollywood celebrities on the internet, and conversations surrounding her work and personal life do not seem to die down anytime soon. Interestingly, her wedding picture with actor Sidharth Malhotra broke records and became the most-liked Instagram post in India. READ MORE

