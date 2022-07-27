Priyanka by Her Side, Cong Prez at ED office; Protesters Try to Stop Train at Mumbai’s Borivali

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi reached the Enforcement Directorate office for the third round of questioning in connection with the National Herald case. She accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra amid protests by Congress workers in parts of the country.

Bengal SSC Scam Case LIVE: ED Grills TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya; Agency Plans Fresh Raids

Days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee and his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee in connection with the school jobs scam, TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya appeared before the ED office in Kolkata today in connection with the case. The ED will be conducting fresh raids/search ops in Kolkata today in the SSC scam case. Five separate teams have left the agency’s Salt Lake office for the raids.

Weather News: 10 Killed, Jodhpur Schools Shut, Rly Tracks Submerged as Heavy Rains Batter Rajasthan; Flash Flood Near Amarnath Cave

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has wreaked multiple states across India, including Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir among others, causing floods, closure of schools and mud slides. Four children drowned in a pit filled with rain water in Jodhpur, police said. Besides, at least six people died in Jaipur in the last two days due heavy rainfall.

BJP-led Centre Fast-tracks Airport Project in Sleepy UP Town for Smooth Landing in Amethi, Raebareli in 2024

The Centre is fast-tracking its preparations to operationalise an airport next year in Uttar Pradesh’s Fursatganj, a small town that lies at the cusp of both the Amethi and Raebareli constituencies that are politically significant ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Shamita Shetty Announces Break-Up With Raqesh Bapat: ‘Important To Make This Clear’

Bigg Boss OTT jodi Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have parted ways. On Tuesday night, the two actors took to their respective social media handles and announced their break-up. In a statement issued by Shamita Shetty, she confirmed that it’s been a while since they are not together. She further dedicated their music video to ShaRa fans.

