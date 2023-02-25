News18 Afternoon Digest: Sonia Gandhi Addresses Cong's 85th Plenary Session; 14 Killed in MP Accident & More

At least 14 people have died in a road accident in which a cement-laden truck hit three buses parked on the side of a road on the Rewa-Satna border in Madhya Pradesh. Around 60 people have also been injured in the accident, officials said on Saturday. READ MORE

A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders engaged in an ugly brawl after the Standing Committee polls at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House, the saffron party hit out at AAP leader Atishi for "orchestrating" the ruckus. Also, BJP shared a poster titled "Khalnayika", a dig at Atishi and Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Saturday and thundered that the government would have a "zero tolerance" approach towards crime and mafia."Mafiyaon ko mitti me mila denge (we will destroy the mafia)," he said.

A shortage of apples and pears could strike the UK as it already faces a shortage of tomatoes, lettuce and other fresh produce, according to a report by the Guardian.

Optical illusions are mind-boggling puzzles that can reveal a lot about a person. The hidden element in an optical illusion not only reveals personality traits but also helps measure one's IQ and observational skills. This makes it a versatile tool to entertain yourself and a good method of knowing yourself better. One such optical illusion that has a bird hidden among leaves has gone viral on the internet.

Addressing the 85th plenary session of the Congress in Raipur on Saturday, former Chief Sonia Gandhi said that she is gratified that her "innings could conclude" with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

