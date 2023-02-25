CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » News18 Afternoon Digest: Sonia Gandhi Addresses Cong's 85th Plenary Session; 14 Killed in MP Accident & More
1-MIN READ

News18 Afternoon Digest: Sonia Gandhi Addresses Cong's 85th Plenary Session; 14 Killed in MP Accident & More

By: Poorva Joshi

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 13:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Congress leader and former party president Sonia Gandhi at party's 85th Plenary Session. (Photo: ANI)

Here are top stories this afternoon: Yogi Tears Into Oppn in UP Assembly Over Killing of BSP MLA Murder Case Prime Witness & More

14 Killed, 60 Injured in Accident Involving Truck and 3 Parked Buses in MP’s Sidhi

At least 14 people have died in a road accident in which a cement-laden truck hit three buses parked on the side of a road on the Rewa-Satna border in Madhya Pradesh. Around 60 people have also been injured in the accident, officials said on Saturday. READ MORE

‘AAP Ki Khalnayika’: Using Video & Poster, BJP Alleges Women Councillors Caused Ruckus on Atishi’s Behest | WATCH

A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders engaged in an ugly brawl after the Standing Committee polls at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House, the saffron party hit out at AAP leader Atishi for “orchestrating" the ruckus. Also, BJP shared a poster titled “Khalnayika", a dig at Atishi and Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak. READ MORE

‘Will Destroy Maafiyas’: Yogi Tears Into Oppn in UP Assembly Over Killing of BSP MLA Murder Case Prime Witness

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Saturday and thundered that the government would have a “zero tolerance" approach towards crime and mafia."Mafiyaon ko mitti me mila denge (we will destroy the mafia)," he said. READ MORE

UK Food Shortage: After Tomatoes, Lettuce, Apples and Pears Could Be Next on the List

A shortage of apples and pears could strike the UK as it already faces a shortage of tomatoes, lettuce and other fresh produce, according to a report by the Guardian. READ MORE

Optical Illusion: Can You Find Bird Camouflaging In Leaves In This Image?

Optical illusions are mind-boggling puzzles that can reveal a lot about a person. The hidden element in an optical illusion not only reveals personality traits but also helps measure one’s IQ and observational skills. This makes it a versatile tool to entertain yourself and a good method of knowing yourself better. One such optical illusion that has a bird hidden among leaves has gone viral on the internet. READ MORE

‘My Innings Could Conclude with Bharat Jodo Yatra’: Ex-Chief Sonia Gandhi at Cong’s 85th Plenary Session

Addressing the 85th plenary session of the Congress in Raipur on Saturday, former Chief Sonia Gandhi said that she is gratified that her “innings could conclude" with the Bharat Jodo Yatra. READ MORE

