News18 Afternoon Digest: Sonia, Mamata to Meet in Delhi Today; China Sets Up Tents on Indian Side of Demchok

Sonia, Mamata to Meet in Delhi Today as TMC Plans Strategy to Take BJP Head on in 2024 Polls

Kolkata: In a bid to build a strong anti-Narendra Modi front to corner the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will on Monday visit Delhi to meet influential opposition leaders, including Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. READ MORE

Kargil Diwas: Remembering Yogendra Singh Yadav who Alone Killed 17 Pak Soldiers

Grenadier Yogendra Yadav from Meerut, a soldier who killed 17 Pakistani soldiers alone, was martyred in Kargil in the historic war of 1999. The courage and valour of the Indian Army soldier was such that it later went on to feature in Bollywood movie ‘LOC: Kargil’. Yadav’s character in the 2003 film was played by Ashutosh Rana. READ MORE

Pegasus a Non-Issue for Common Man, Says BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, Mocks Mamata’s Plan to Unite Oppn

The Pegasus snooping row rocked Week 1 of Parliament’s Monsoon Session as the Opposition, led by an aggressive TMC, cornered the government in both Houses. However, BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh feels the row is a “non-issue” which does not concern the “common man”. READ MORE

With Delay in Disengagement Talks, China Sets Up Tents on Indian Side of Demchok

In a recent development to the Indo-China border dispute, it has come to the fore that the Chinese have erected tents on the Indian side of the Charding Nala in Demchok in eastern Ladakh. According to information provided by some officials, the people occupying these tents as ‘so-called civilians’, despite India’s demand to go back are not willing to retreat. READ MORE

Jaipur Doctor Tweeted This Photo Moments Before She Died in Himachal Landslide

Deepa Sharma, an Ayurveda doctor from Jaipur, had tweeted a photo from her Himachal trip hours before the horrific landslide tragedy that claimed the lives of nine tourists in the Kinnaur district on Sunday. In what turned out to be her final post on the microblogging site Twitter, Sharma shared a photograph of herself standing beside the check-post that read: “Indo Tibetan Border Police Force. “Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. READ MORE

Amazon may Accept Payments in Bitcoin, Ether, Other Cryptocurrencies Soon. Know More

Amazon may soon allow users to pay in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The global e-commerce giant is looking for is looking for a digital currency and blockchain product head for its payments team, Amazon’s latest job postings suggested. READ MORE

