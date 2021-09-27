News18 Afternoon Digest: Sonu Sood Introduces Scholarships for UPSC CSE, Law Aspirants; RSS-Linked Panchjanya Hits Out at Amazon for 'Paying Bribes' & Other Stories

Sonu Sood Introduces Scholarships for UPSC CSE, Law Aspirants

Actor Sonu Sood has started a scholarship programme for meritorious students from poor families to pursue their higher education. It will provide free coaching to IAS and law aspirants. The scholarship will be given to the students by Sonu Sood’s non-governmental organisation (NGO) Sood Charity Foundation. It has introduced the latest scholarship in the name of Sonu Sood’s late mother Saroj Sood. The scholarships introduced by the foundation will provide quality education to students. It aims to increase career opportunities for students and will be given to students whose annual family income is not more than two lakh rupees. READ MORE

‘East India Company 2.0’: After Infosys, RSS-Linked Panchjanya Hits Out at Amazon for ‘Paying Bribes’

E-commerce major Amazon has been termed as “East India Company 2.0" by the RSS-linked weekly, Panchjanya, which has also alleged that the firm has paid crores of rupees in bribes for favourable government policies. In its latest edition, which will hit the stands on October 3, Panchjanya has carried a cover story that is highly critical of Amazon. “Whatever the East India Company did in the 18th century to capture India, the same is visible in the activities of Amazon," the article titled “East India Company 2.0" reads. Claiming that Amazon wants to establish its monopoly in the Indian market, it says, “For doing so, it has started taking initiatives for seizing the economic, political and personal freedom of the Indian citizens." READ MORE

Bharat Bandh Today, Key Routes in UP & Punjab Diverted. Check Latest Traffic Updates Here

Farmer unions have called for a Bharat Bandh on Monday and announced that they would close all the borders connecting to Delhi. In view of this, the police in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab have issued an advisory on traffic diversion. The Delhi police, meanwhile, said that no protester will be allowed to enter national capital from the three protest sites running on the city limits. “Adequate security arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure in view of the Bharat Bandh. Check posts have been strengthened in the border areas. There will be adequate deployment in all important establishments including India Gate and Vijay Chowk. READ MORE

Kolkata Covid Survivors Are Dealing With Loss of Voice But Doctors Say Condition is Temporary, Reversible

A partial or temporary loss of voice among Covid survivors in Kolkata has left many feeling restless. However, the doctors have assured that the condition is an aftermath of a Covid-induced larynx infection and can be totally cured. The experts contended that the condition which is causing hoarseness of voice in some victims due to lung fibrosis or a complete loss of speech for weeks is not directly caused due to the virus but because it is making the victims susceptible to larynx infections which are making them feeling choked. Deliberating on the issue, Raja Dhar, director of pulmonology, CMRI Hospital assured that the partial loss of voice is unlikely to cause any long-term damage with many regaining their speech in a fortnight to three weeks. READ MORE

‘Don’t Fear Contempt of Court… Police is Under Me’: Tripura CM Revisits His Old Town — Controversy

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb again stoked a controversy when he asked officers not to fear contempt of court, saying he would deal with such cases. The chief minister said, “the Court may give the order but who will comply with order is police, police is under me". The chief minister, while addressing the 26th biennial conference of TCS Officers at Rabindra Bhavan on Saturday said, “I am told by many officers that they cannot perform a particular task because doing so will cause contempt of court. Why fear that? The court will give its judgement, but the police will implement that. The police is under my control. Police has several methods and I am witness to that end." READ MORE

13-Yr-Old Nephew Chosen as New Head of Tumakuru Mutt After Seer’s Death Due to Covid-19

Following the death of the former head of Kuppuru Gadduge Samsthana Mutt in Chikkanayakana taluk of Tumkuru district, his 13-year old nephew was on Sunday chosen as the new head. Deliberating on the issue, Law and parliamentary affairs minister JC Madhuswamy said the succession was in line with the wishes of the deceased seer who wished that his nephew take over the reins of the 500-year-old Veerashaiva mutt after him. The late seer, Yathishwara Shivacharya Swami was admitted to Siddaganga hospital in Tumakuru after contracting Covid-19. He died of a heart attack on Saturday night. READ MORE

Messaging App Signal Is Down Due To Hosting Outage; Company Working On A Fix

Signal, the popular messaging app that had gained attention earlier this year amid WhatsApp’s policy fiasco is down due to technical. Signal has acknowledged the outage and says that its teams are working to bring it back up. Signal, known for its secure messaging, has been down for many users since Sunday night. Outage tracker Downdetector shows a spike in outage reports on Monday morning, with over 1,200 outage reports. The outage map on Downdetector shows majority of the outage in the US. It is not known how big the outage was in India, since Downdetector only shows US outages for Signal, but several users on Twitter have said that they are experiencing issues with the secure messaging app. READ MORE

